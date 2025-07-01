Popular Ghanaian socialite and businessman Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, has been extradited to the US following his arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a sting operation.

Dada Joe Remix: Diplomatic Security Service Announces Socialite's Extradition To The US

Diplomatic Security Service special agents at the U.S. Embassy in Ghana confirmed that they had worked with the Ghanaian authorities to assist the FBI in the extradition process.

Dada Joe Remix has been indicted on charges of running a fraud ring that used romance and inheritance schemes to defraud US victims of several million dollars. He is now set to appear before a court in the US.

