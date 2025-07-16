The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared Ernest Darko Akore, a former Technical Advisor at the Finance Ministry, wanted

Akore has come up in relation to the probe into the Revenue Assurance Contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Limited

The warrant the special prosecutor has for Akore was issued by the High Court’s Criminal Division

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared Ernest Darko Akore, a former Technical Advisor at the Finance Ministry, wanted over his alleged involvement in corruption-related offences.

The special prosecutor said Akore was being sought in connection with the SML scandal.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor declares Ernest Darko Akore, a former Technical Advisor at the Finance Ministry, wanted.

The office has been probing the Revenue Assurance Contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The wanted notice indicated that Akore, 67, is possibly a dual citizen of Ghana and the US.

Authorities believe he may be hiding in one of several countries, including the US, UK, Hong Kong, or South Africa.

According to the statement, an arrest warrant for Akore was issued by the High Court’s Criminal Division under the case title Republic v. Ernest D. Akore.

