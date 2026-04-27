Dumsor: ECG Releases List of Areas to Suffer Power Cuts on April 27 as Disruptions Intensify
- Major maintenance scheduled by the Electricity Company of Ghana on April 27 affects Western Region communities
- The Electricity Company of Ghana also noted that other areas faced power disruptions because of a fire outbreak at Ghana Grid Company's Akosombo substation
- The company announced on Facebook that power supply was curtailed in several areas on April 26
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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled a major planned maintenance exercise in the Western Region for April 27.
The company said it is continuing to battle widespread power outages across the Central Region and Greater Accra Region.
This followed a fire outbreak at Ghana Grid Company's Akosombo substation and multiple network faults on April 26.
According to an advisory issued by the power distributor over the weekend, the planned maintenance in the Western Region will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
An extensive list of communities will be affected including:
- Bogoso township
- Bawdie
- Ankonsia
- Adamanso Dewurampong
- Mansiso
- Wassa Akropong
- Samang
- Adesu
- Dadieso
- Assikuma
- Subriso Nanakor
- Japa
- Abenabena
- Nkonya
- Ntwitwina
- Abeisiwa
- Jonjoso
- Abotareye
- Hiawa
- Nkakaa
- Manso Amenfi
- Akyekyere
- Bonuama
- Suroso
- Asankragwa
- Mota
- Kwesi Bokoro
- Aboi Nkwata
- Dunkwa
- Enchi
- M-T-N
- Samreboi
- Moseaso
- Asakra Breman
- Odumasi
Parts of Greater Accra affected by dumsor
The scheduled maintenance comes as the Electricity Company of Ghana continues to manage the fallout from a fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.
Consequently, the company announced on Facebook that power supply was curtailed in several areas on April 26. This has reduced power supply to the Central Region, affecting areas like:
- Blue Kiosk
- Teacher Block Factory
- Anigye-Krom
- Opeikuma
- Asamoa
- Parts of Colombo
- CP
- Lawyer
- Nyanyanu
- Yoo Mart
- Budunburam
- Nkwantenan
- Tipper Junction
- Roman
- Evalip
- Wallantu
- Gateway
- Newtown
- Kuwait
- Galilea Market
- TV3
- 94 Washing Bay
- New Market
- Opeikuma
- American Town
- Colomba
- Congo Villa
- Akweley
- Otta City
- Top Town
- Nurses Quarters
- Denchira
- Domeabra
- Kpormotey
- Ashalaja
There were similar network faults in Tema leading to power cuts in:
- Kpong
- Nuaso
- Agormanya
- Odumase
- Kojonya
- Atua
- Somanya
A separate network fault in the same area affects a sweeping list of communities, including:
- Lashibi
- Klagon
- Communities 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20
- Sakumono Village
- Sakumono Estates
- Nungua Township
- Regional Maritime University
- Graceland
- Best Western Premier
- Kpoo Keke
- Leisure Hours Hotel
- Coco Beach
- Father's Hotel
- Buade
- Adogonno
- Abrantie
- Danadams
- Glow Lamp
- Basket
- Frimpongmaa Estates
- Coastal Estates
- Junction Mall
- Alton Hotel
- Queensland International School
- Regimanuel Estates
- Part of Spintex Road
- Texpo
- Baatsonaa
Prophet Kofi Oduro blasts NDC over dumsor
YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, complained about the recent power outages.
Addressing his congregants, Oduro said that he had to sleep in darkness the night before service because the lights had been switched off for hours.
The leader of Alabaster International Ministry also detailed how a church member had to come to service in a crumpled dress because she had probably experienced a blackout.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.