Major maintenance scheduled by the Electricity Company of Ghana on April 27 affects Western Region communities

The Electricity Company of Ghana also noted that other areas faced power disruptions because of a fire outbreak at Ghana Grid Company's Akosombo substation

The company announced on Facebook that power supply was curtailed in several areas on April 26

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled a major planned maintenance exercise in the Western Region for April 27.

The company said it is continuing to battle widespread power outages across the Central Region and Greater Accra Region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana undertakes planned maintenance exercise in parts of Ghana. Credit: Ghana Grid Company Ltd.

Source: Facebook

This followed a fire outbreak at Ghana Grid Company's Akosombo substation and multiple network faults on April 26.

According to an advisory issued by the power distributor over the weekend, the planned maintenance in the Western Region will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

An extensive list of communities will be affected including:

Bogoso township

Bawdie

Ankonsia

Adamanso Dewurampong

Mansiso

Wassa Akropong

Samang

Adesu

Dadieso

Assikuma

Subriso Nanakor

Japa

Abenabena

Nkonya

Ntwitwina

Abeisiwa

Jonjoso

Abotareye

Hiawa

Nkakaa

Manso Amenfi

Akyekyere

Bonuama

Suroso

Asankragwa

Mota

Kwesi Bokoro

Aboi Nkwata

Dunkwa

Enchi

M-T-N

Samreboi

Moseaso

Asakra Breman

Odumasi

Parts of Greater Accra affected by dumsor

The scheduled maintenance comes as the Electricity Company of Ghana continues to manage the fallout from a fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.

Consequently, the company announced on Facebook that power supply was curtailed in several areas on April 26. This has reduced power supply to the Central Region, affecting areas like:

Blue Kiosk

Teacher Block Factory

Anigye-Krom

Opeikuma

Asamoa

Parts of Colombo

CP

Lawyer

Nyanyanu

Yoo Mart

Budunburam

Nkwantenan

Tipper Junction

Roman

Evalip

Wallantu

Gateway

Newtown

Kuwait

Galilea Market

TV3

94 Washing Bay

New Market

Opeikuma

American Town

Colomba

Congo Villa

Akweley

Otta City

Top Town

Nurses Quarters

Denchira

Domeabra

Kpormotey

Ashalaja

There were similar network faults in Tema leading to power cuts in:

Kpong

Nuaso

Agormanya

Odumase

Kojonya

Atua

Somanya

A separate network fault in the same area affects a sweeping list of communities, including:

Lashibi

Klagon

Communities 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20

Sakumono Village

Sakumono Estates

Nungua Township

Regional Maritime University

Graceland

Best Western Premier

Kpoo Keke

Leisure Hours Hotel

Coco Beach

Father's Hotel

Buade

Adogonno

Abrantie

Danadams

Glow Lamp

Basket

Frimpongmaa Estates

Coastal Estates

Junction Mall

Alton Hotel

Queensland International School

Regimanuel Estates

Part of Spintex Road

Texpo

Baatsonaa

Prophet Kofi Oduro blasts NDC over dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, complained about the recent power outages.

Addressing his congregants, Oduro said that he had to sleep in darkness the night before service because the lights had been switched off for hours.

The leader of Alabaster International Ministry also detailed how a church member had to come to service in a crumpled dress because she had probably experienced a blackout.

Source: YEN.com.gh