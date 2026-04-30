Diego Simeone and Ben White clashed in a heated tunnel confrontation after Atlético Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta slammed a controversial overturned penalty involving Eberechi Eze, calling the decision unacceptable

Steve McManaman criticised Simeone’s behaviour on the touchline, describing it as “terrible” during the match

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Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone and Arsenal defender Ben White were involved in a heated confrontation following their sides’ 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital.

The incident unfolded as players made their way down the tunnel after the final whistle.

Diego Simeone and Ben White get into a heated confrontation following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital. Photos by Adam Davy/Irina R. Hipolito.

Source: Getty Images

Diego Simeone confronts Ben White

Simeone appeared unhappy that White had walked across Atlético’s club crest, which is positioned on the turf near the tunnel entrance.

Tensions quickly escalated when an Atlético player confronted White before Simeone stepped in to pull his teammate away.

However, the situation intensified moments later when Simeone approached White and appeared to slap him twice on the back.

The Arsenal defender reacted angrily, leading to a fiery exchange between the two.

Simeone then pushed White away twice as both teams continued heading toward the dressing rooms, with others stepping in to prevent the situation from worsening.

The clash stood in sharp contrast to Simeone’s earlier interaction with Arsenal coach Gabriel Heinze, his fellow Argentine.

The pair shared a warm embrace before parting ways. Simeone also shook hands with Arsenal’s coaching staff, although that exchange appeared noticeably colder.

Diego Simeone’s behaviour on the touchline is criticised by Steve McManaman. Photo By Irina R. Hipolito.

Source: Getty Images

There was also criticism of Simeone’s conduct on the touchline. Former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid player Steve McManaman voiced his disapproval after the game.

“We could see, sometimes the cameras wouldn't show it with the Spanish directors, but we could see what was going on,” McManaman said.

“His behaviour, his number two and three with the officials was terrible. Absolutely awful. He'd change his mind, his performance was terrible—that's why people don't like the dark arts or Atlético Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta showed clear frustration after the match after his side had a penalty decision overturned in the second half, denying them a chance to take control of the tie.

Arteta expressed his anger over the decision involving Eberechi Eze, describing it as unacceptable.

“We did what we wanted, went ahead with the penalty. That is something we knew we would have to go through,” he said.

“In the Premier League, it is not a penalty [the handball by White], but how consistent they have been, I have to accept it.

“What I am incredibly fuming about is the penalty that is overturned on Ebz. At this level, I am sorry it is not acceptable.

“When you have fought so hard for nine months to be in this position. It cannot happen. We put so much on it.”

Why Atletico Madrid fans threw toilet paper vs Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans of Atlético Madrid produced a striking visual display during their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Arsenal.

The display, inspired by Argentine football culture and led by Frente Atlético, was meant to energise the home team.

Source: YEN.com.gh