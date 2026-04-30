A strange road accident involving an ash saloon car has occurred at the Black Star Square in Accra, directly in front of the Independence Arch, drawing attention at the historic national monument.

A saloon car crashes at the Black Star Square, directly in front of the Independence Arch. Photo credit: Jaromir/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

An Instagram video circulating online shows police officials present at the scene as they attended to the situation.

Details surrounding what led to the accident remain unclear, with no official explanation provided yet.

The condition of the driver has not been confirmed, although reports indicate the individual was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The situation has left many awaiting clarity as investigations or assessments appear to be ongoing at the location.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Bus plunges into forest, seven feared dead

At least seven people are reported to have died following a late-night road accident at Atta Ne Atta on the Nkawkaw Atibie stretch in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The crash involved a commercial Urvan bus carrying several passengers, which is said to have veered off the road before plunging into a thick forest along the shoulder of the highway.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the vehicle lost control while descending the steep stretch of the Kwahu ridge, leading to the fatal crash that left multiple passengers dead at the scene.

The wreckage of a commercial Urvan bus lies deep in a forested area after veering off the Nkawkaw Atibie stretch. The crash reportedly claimed several lives. Photo credit: GHHeadlines/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the incident, an eyewitness, Nana Torgbui Afanyo, described the stretch as highly challenging for drivers, noting that it requires extreme caution, patience, and skill to navigate safely.

He alleged that some drivers who use the route often disregard safety precautions, a situation he believes continues to contribute to repeated accidents in the area.

According to him, the death toll could be higher than seven, given the severity of the crash and the condition of the vehicle after it veered off the road.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Eyewitness points to spiritual causes

Nana Torgbui Afanyo also made spiritual claims about the area, suggesting that unresolved customary practices linked to past accidents may be contributing to recurring crashes on that stretch.He explained that over the years, families of victims have allegedly failed to perform traditional rites believed to appease spirits associated with the area, a belief he says some residents associate with continued misfortunes on the road.

He, however, stressed the need for stronger practical interventions, calling on the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service to intensify education and enforcement of road traffic regulations to reduce accidents, especially on steep and high-risk routes.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact number of casualties as investigations into the crash continue.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Legon student Mawutor Dedey passes away

YEN.com.gh also reported that University of Ghana, Legon, student Mawutor Kwame Dedey had died as well.

He passed away on November 14, 2025, with his demise confirmed in a statement from his family a few days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh