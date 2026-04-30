A prosecution witness in the GH¢49.1 million cybersecurity software theft trial has told the court that she handled transactions involving pre-signed cheques

She testified that GH¢2.5 million was transferred from a BNC bank account to Rashida Saani’s I-ZAR Ltd, the company behind Alhaji’s Wife Waakye

The witness also said multiple payments were made to individuals and businesses allegedly connected to Adu-Boahene as part of the disputed funds

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A prosecution witness in the ongoing GH¢49.1 million cybersecurity software theft case has told the court that she facilitated several financial transactions involving funds linked to the former Director of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene.

The witness, Mildred Donkor, testified in court on Thursday, April 30, 2026,that she was provided with pre-signed cheques, which she used to withdraw and transfer various sums of money from a BNC bank account to companies allegedly linked to Adu-Boahene.

Prosecution witness gives accounts of how Kwabena Adu-Boahene caused GH¢2.5m to be transfer to Rashida Saani of Alhaji’s Wife Waakye. Photo credit: Kwabena Adu-Boahene/Facebook & @rashidasaani22318/IG

Source: UGC

According to her testimony, the funds were moved to several individuals and businesses, including associates described as friends of the accused.

She further told the court that significant amounts were transferred to Rashida Saani, the Chief Executive Officer of the famous Alhaji’s Wife Waakye.

Mildred Donkor said GH¢2.5 million was specifically transferred to Saani’s other company, I-ZAR Limited, from the BNC account.

Rashida Saani is known for her food business, Alhaji’s Wife Waakye, which has been mentioned in connection with the alleged transactions presented in court.

The witness also stated that Adu-Boahene caused large sums to be disbursed to multiple entities during the period under review, as part of the alleged movement of funds in the case.

The trial, which centres on the alleged theft and misapplication of millions of cedis intended for cybersecurity software procurement, is ongoing.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to latest update on Adu-Boahene’s trial

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the prosecution witness testimony against Kwabena Adu-Boahene.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ekow Tadi said:

"Opana really set the bar high. Something we dey take indomie do, u take 2.5 million do."

@Ellis Ahorsu said:

"So when is he going inside? That is all we care about."

@Maino Riches commented:

"That money can build another Akosomba oo Ghana leaders."

@Maxwell Asare Ampadu also commented:

"This Kentry if you see people selling koko and buy G-wagon don't rush into it o...the real source of the G-wagon money they won't show you da..."

Fformer GIHOC MD Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has been granted GH¢55m bail. Photo credit: Paul Yandoh/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Kofi Jumah granted GH¢55m bail

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the former GIHOC Distilleries MD, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, had been granted GH¢55 million bail by the EOCO following his recent arrest.

However, he remained in custody as his legal team struggled to meet the stringent bail conditions.

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Paul Yandoh,who confirmed theis news, criticised the bail amount as excessive and difficult to justify.

Source: YEN.com.gh