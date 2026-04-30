Atlético Madrid and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw, with Viktor Gyökeres and Julián Álvarez scoring from the penalty spot

Atlético fans created a unique atmosphere by throwing toilet paper rolls onto the pitch as a visual display of support

The display, inspired by Argentine football culture and led by Frente Atlético, was meant to energise the home team

Fans of Atlético Madrid produced a striking visual display during their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Arsenal.

Atlético came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital on Wednesday night.

Atletico Madrid fans throw toilet paper during Champions League game against Arsenal. Photo: Atleti (X).

Source: Twitter

According to Sports Mole, Arsenal had taken the lead late in the first half through Viktor Gyökeres, who converted from the penalty spot after Dávid Hancko fouled him inside the box.

The hosts responded early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty of their own, and Julián Álvarez made no mistake from the spot to level the score. That proved to be the final goal of the encounter.

Why Atletico Madrid fans threw toilet paper vs Arsenal

However, the match was also notable for an unusual moment in the stands, as Atlético supporters threw rolls of toilet paper onto the pitch during the game.

According to Mirror Football, rather than using typical pyrotechnics or large banners, thousands of toilet paper rolls were tossed to create a dramatic visual effect.

This form of “homemade confetti” is a long-standing tradition in Argentine football culture, where it symbolises passion and support rather than disrespect. Although common in South America, it is rarely seen in European stadiums.

The display was reportedly organised by Atlético’s main supporters’ group, the Frente Atlético, who encouraged fans via social media to arrive early and take part in the coordinated effort.

The choice of this Argentine-inspired celebration reflects Atlético’s deep connection with the country.

The most prominent link is head coach Diego Simeone, a legendary figure in Argentine football. The squad also includes players like Álvarez, a World Cup winner with Argentina, further strengthening that bond.

Instead of flares or smoke bombs often seen at major matches, the fans opted for paper rolls, creating a cascading “rain” effect that covered parts of the pitch and surrounding areas.

Why Atletico Madrid fans threw toilet paper during Arsenal Champions League match

Source: Getty Images

The atmosphere was designed to unsettle the visiting Premier League leaders, Arsenal, with the crowd also using loud whistles to drown out the Champions League anthem.

Despite the mess left behind, the intention was to inspire the home side and energise them for the high-stakes encounter, turning the stadium into a sea of white streamers in support of their push toward a European final.

Source: YEN.com.gh