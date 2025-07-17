Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said two pilgrims from his constituency who participated in the 2025 Hajj are currently unaccounted for

Ayariga told Parliament that the language barrier and old age may have contributed to their going missing

The majority leader assured MPs that efforts are underway to locate the missing individuals

Two pilgrims who travelled to the 2025 Hajj are unaccounted for, according to the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga.

Ayariga said two pilgrims from his constituency, Bawku, may have struggled due to language barriers.

Source: Getty Images

He told Parliament that some of the pilgrims are unable to speak Arabic and may also have been too old.

Ayariga assured the House that efforts are underway to locate the missing individuals and bring them safely back home.

“I cannot account for two of my pilgrims. I have been calling our Consular Officer there to help us find where they are, because some of them are very old people. You go to an event where there are over one million people attending, they are not educated, and they don’t speak any other language."

“It is becoming very challenging, and this is the first time many of them are venturing outside Ghana, so sometimes when they get there, they get mixed up with other countries.

