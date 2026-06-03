A video of a young ice cream seller sleeping on the streets of Accra after work has left many emotional

According to the person who took the video, the spot on the street is where the young man often sleeps

Many people who saw the video encouraged people who find themselves in these situations never to give up

A man who sells FanMilk products in Accra was seen sleeping on the street, and the touching video got many talking on social media.

In a video on X, the caption stated that the place where the FanMilk seller was sleeping was his usual spot on the streets of Accra.

An ice cream seller sleeps on his cart by the roadside at night. Photo credit: @malokunlabs/Instagram & @ashghmedia/X

Source: UGC

The video was captured around 2 am in Tudu, part of the Central Business District in Accra.

In the video, the FanMilk seller had coiled himself to sleep on the open area of the ice cream cart he uses to sell his products.

He had parked his ice cream cart by the street and positioned himself strategically on it so he could sleep.

He did not seem to be disturbed by the noise of vehicles passing or anything else, but just continued to take his much-needed rest.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens comment of FanMilk seller sleeping on the street

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@kingdxb_realtor said:

"This life, eh. And one girl somewhere will still call him lazy."

@waskojo wrote:

"You go go inside, he dey komot Niger. The majority of them are from Niger."

@humbledaway said:

"Life has never been fair! We don't choose life. Life chooses us! May the Almighty ease our hardships and relieve us of our sufferings!"

@kicks_planet2 wrote:

"If it were a woman, like by now dem dey donate money give am 😒."

@AkanAseserm said:

"@JDMahama, this is why people leave Ghana for places where they are treated as if their existence is a crime just for being hardworking. When you give all of Ghana's percentages away to white people in the name of international cooperation or politics against your critics."

@do_tunechi wrote:

"Then somebody go dey somewhere Dey talk say Ghana youth nor dey like dey work."

@CKEffah_ said:

""Life, to some it is an adventure, a beautiful gift from God to others, and to some, a brutal war. Nature has no sympathy nor mercy. You survive, or you die."

@Americanagyan1 wrote:

"How can you say Ghanaian youth are lazy 🤔?"

@MuteTheNoiss said:

"This breaks my heart. 2 AM on the streets of Accra, and a Fanmilk seller is sleeping at their spot just to secure their livelihood for the next day. The hustle in this city is real, but nobody should have to endure this level of exhaustion just to survive. We need to do better."

An Obroni (foreigner) goes viral for selling FanMilk on the streets of Ghana. Image credit: The Africa Report

Source: UGC

Obroni sells FanMilk on Ghana street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video surfaced online showing a white man hawking FanMilk ice cream products on a street in Ghana.

The video creator was amazed that an obroni left the Western world to relocate to Africa for street business.

Social media users reacted to the viral clip with some jokingly claiming the man might be an undercover foreign agent.

Source: YEN.com.gh