The Ghana Armed Forces has officially begun its 2025 enlistment and recruitment exercise

General eligibility requirements were published in state newspapers to mark the beginning of the process

The government plans to recruit 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces over the next few years

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2025 enlistment and recruitment exercise.

The recruitment is taking place in all 16 regional capitals to ensure fairness.

In a press statement, the army cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment links during the recruitment window.

The official information on the exercise has been published in state-owned newspapers, including the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times.

For general eligibility, each applicant must:

Be a Ghanaian citizen by birth

Be of good character.

Be not less than 18 years of age and not more than 25 years for Non — Tradesmen and not more than 27 years for Tradesmen by 30 December 2025

Be medically fit by Armed Forces standards.

Be not married.

Be not bonded.

Be of a minimum height of 1.68m (5'6") for males and 1.57m (5'2") for females. For Military Police only; be of a minimum height of 1.75m (5'9") for males and 1.70m (5'7") for females.

Have six (6) Credits (not less than Grade 6) at BECE, including English and Mathematics

Have passes (Up to Grade D7 for Army Candidates in English and Mathematics, and other 4 passes and grade C6 for Navy and Air Force in all subjects) at WASSCE or the requisite credit/passes in respective trade qualifications from GES at Intermediate or Advanced Level.

The full eligibility requirements can be viewed here.

What are the government's army recruitment targets?

The government is targeting the recruitment of 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces enlisted into the service over the next three years.

Deputy Defence Minister, Brogya Genfi, first noted that the cost of recruitment forms will be reduced by more than 40% compared to the previous exercise.

He assured that the process would be transparent and strictly merit-based. Genfi also warned against falling for fraudulent recruitment schemes.

“Any individual or syndicate involved in fraudulent recruitment schemes will be dealt with without mercy."

The application process involves purchasing a scratch card, completing an online application, and going through various screening stages, including medical, academic, and physical fitness tests.

The government wants to recruit 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces

In June, the now late Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, indicated that the recruitment would be rolled out in phases, with about 3,000 personnel expected to be recruited each year.

In 2024, about 90,000 persons applied to join Ghana's security services via the recruitment portal.

The Ghana Army's most recent recruitment

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces had its 2024 recruitment drive for the Regular Career Officer Course and Short Service Commission Officers in September 2024.

Back then, it published an advert in the Daily Graphic on Friday, September 13, 2024, providing application guidelines during the recruitment process.

Back then, the Ghanaian army also warned applicants not to engage with middlemen or make unsanctioned payments.

