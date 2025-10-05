Market activities at the Jubilee Park Market in Effia-Kwesimintsim are coming to an end in October

Traders have expressed discontent with the plans by the Effia-Kwesimintsim assembly to move them from the park

Some market women said they have secured loans to invest in their trade, which they have yet to sell enough to repay

Buying and selling at the Jubilee Park Market in Effia-Kwesimintsim will cease on October 13, 2025, amid plans to repurpose the park.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Security Council directed a halt to these activities after a five-year run.

That market was set up to enforce social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also led to transport terminals and operations being relocated to the Apremdo Central Market Lorry Station.

As part of the directive, all transport operations at the Jubilee Park shall also cease from October 6, 2025.

Aside from this, only the bulk discharge of foodstuffs shall be permitted at the Apremodo Central Market.

The new location is equipped with designated spaces for traders and facilities for bulk cargo.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) stated that this decision is part of efforts to repurpose Jubilee Park, originally built to commemorate Ghana’s Golden Jubilee.

But the traders at the Jubilee Park are unhappy with the directive, saying it is too abrupt.

They wanted to be given a year to relocate.

Some of them told YEN.com.gh they had secured loans to invest in their trade and are yet to recoup enough.

Efua, the Queen Mother representing the Okro seller, said the traders plan told plead for an extension.

They also want expedited work on the Takoradi Market, where most of them used to trade.

Adwoa, who trades in yams, believes the directive has been instigated by traders at the New Market, a makeshift market, which she says is looking to get more sales with this move.

In a statement, the Effia-Kwesimintsim assembly said any trader who fails to comply with this directive will be subjected to appropriate sanctions.

This may include forfeiture of goods in accordance with the assembly’s bye-laws.

The presser was signed by the MCE of EKMA, Majeed Dokurugo, stating that all bulk discharge of foodstuffs shall only be permitted at the Apremodo Central Market (Abenbebom).

