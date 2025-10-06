MP Jerry Ahmed donated trunks and mattresses to JHS graduate students in Weija Gbawe, transitioning to senior high school

The donation event drew large crowds as families gathered to receive support ahead of the new academic journey

Ghanaians online reacted with mixed views, praising the gesture while questioning priorities in the Weija Gbawe constituency

Jerry Ahmed, the Member of Parliament for the Weija Gbawe Constituency, made a significant gesture of support by donating school supplies to the students of his constituency.

The MP initiated a program to alleviate the financial burden on parents by donating essential supplies, including trunks and mattresses, to the current batch of Junior High School (JHS) graduates transitioning to Senior High School within his constituency.

Jerry Ahmed makes donation to JHS graduates

The donation event drew a large crowd of students and their families to receive the much-needed items. This effort was part of a broader trend among Ghanaian lawmakers to address the costs not covered by the country's free SHS policy.

Ahmed's initiative followed similar efforts by other MPs, such as Dorcas Affo-Toffey of the Jomoro constituency, who recently provided similar support to her constituency. In Ahmed's case, he donated to 1,000 students at the Gbawe Cluster of Schools compound.

As could be seen in a trending video, the distribution was carried out efficiently on Saturday, October 4, 2025, with volunteers and community members assisting the MP in the process.

He said:

”Today, we are looking at 1,000 to start. We’ve had people coming here who are also saying that they have been placed in schools which are far from their homes, and so they may need some of these facilities for the purposes of boarding.”

He also explained the reason he had gotten the mattresses for the new students.

In his words:

“I bought the highest density mattress so you can’t even fold it. And my intention is for them to go to school and sleep well. And I bought pillows for them as well, and trunks.”

Watch the video of him making the donations below:

Reactions trail Weija Gbawe MP’s student donation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KSnetne said:

"A nice gesture from Hon. Jerry, though if only the same energy went into fixing Weija’s flooding and bad roads, his constituents wouldn’t just be sleeping on new mattresses; they’d actually sleep in peace."

@IbrahGh4 commented:

"Why is every MP sharing trunk and mattresses eeeiiii. Since when did this one too start. 🤔"

@Xcedis1 wrote:

"Under NPP the district Assembly didn't have money to fund this, MPs were dry on cash, but under JM there is enough money for whatever each district decides to do with its funds."

@2xnmore commented:

"That's a great move by the honuorable man, tapping in at a young age."

