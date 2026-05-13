Alexx Ekubo's family have publicly confirmed his death, requesting privacy and prayers during this painful time

In a statement on social media, the late actor's family also shared the actual cause of his demise amid speculation

Colleagues, including Oge Okoye, Stephanie Linus, and fans, mourned the loss, sharing heartfelt tributes online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family of the late award-winning Nollywood actor Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, popularly known as Alexx Ekubo, has publicly broken their silence on his tragic demise.

Late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo's family releases a public statement and shares the exact cause of his demise. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after news emerged on social media that the Nollywood star had passed away following a battle with a severe illness.

According to Linda Ikeji's blog, Alexx Ekubo died at 40 in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Several reports in Nigeria indicated that Alexx, who had disappeared from the public scene for over a year, had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.

A source close to the deceased's family confirmed the news of his demise to multiple outlets.

Alexx Ekubo's colleagues in the movie industry, including Funke Akindele, have since taken to their various social media platforms to mourn him and share their condolences with the bereaved family.

The Instagram post announcing Alexx Ekubo's tragic demise is below:

Alexx Ekubo's family speaks on his demise

In a statement released on Alexx Ekubo's official Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the late Nollywood actor's family officially announced his demise.

Detailing the cause of the famous movie star's death, the family noted that he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The statement read:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke."

"After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer."

Alexx Ekubo's family eulogised the deceased actor and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health issues.

They also requested privacy and prayers from the public following his tragic passing.

Man shares footage of Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's appearance at his sister's wedding months before his demise. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @horrmmotola/X

Source: Instagram

The family also indicated that they would publicly communicate details regarding funeral arrangements and other matters in due course.

The statement read:

"During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul and for all who mourn this immense loss."

"Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course."

Alexx's family also thanked the public for their love, support, and prayers as they grieved the loss of the young actor.

The Instagram post with Alexx Ekubo's family's public statement below:

Alexx Ekubo's family's statement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users, including Alexx Ekubo's Nollywood colleagues, below:

Stephanie Linus commented:

"Such a tragic loss. May your soul rest in peace."

Oge Okoye said:

"Ohh no!!! 💘💔...Ikuku nwoke Oma!! Kaiii 😮😭😭😭🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️, sleep well and peacefully 🙇🏽‍♀️."

Ifys. kitchen wrote:

"This is such a hard pill to swallow. 😢 Rest well, Alexx. You were an amazing person. So kind and never carried any airs about you."

Alexx Ekubo's last appearance emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a netizen shared footage of Alexx Ekubo's appearance months before his demise.

The video showed the late Nollywood actor looking visibly ill as he attended his sister's traditional wedding ceremony in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh