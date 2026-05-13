Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has reportedly died on May 11 at a hospital in Lagos after battling complications linked to liver cancer

His death has triggered widespread mourning across the Nigerian entertainment industry, with colleagues, fans, and associates paying tribute on social media

The incident has sparked broader conversations about health awareness and early prevention of liver-related diseases

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Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of actor Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on May 11 at a hospital in Lagos after battling complications linked to liver cancer.

The actor’s death has sparked widespread grief across Nigeria and beyond, with fans, colleagues, and entertainment industry stakeholders taking to social media to pay tribute and reflect on his legacy in film and television.

Tributes continue to pour in following the reported death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram, eMedicinHealth.UGC

Source: UGC

According to reports, Alexx Ekubo was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2024.

He is said to have undergone a liver transplant and briefly returned to work after what was initially seen as a hopeful recovery.

However, complications reportedly resurfaced when his liver began to fail again, leading to a deterioration in his health. Despite medical efforts, he eventually succumbed to the illness.

His passing has once again drawn attention to liver-related diseases, particularly liver cancer, and the growing health risks associated with the condition.

Liver cancer: a growing health concern

Medical experts identify Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) as the most common type of primary liver cancer.

Liver cancer remains a significant global health challenge, ranking among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

In Africa, it is considered a major public health concern, ranking as the 6th most common cancer and the 5th leading cause of cancer-related mortality, with incidence rates estimated between 11 and 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Globally, the disease accounted for over 866,000 new cases and approximately 758,000 deaths in 2022, according to findings published in The Lancet.

Medical expert shares prevention tips

Following news of Alexx Ekubo’s death, conversations around liver cancer prevention have intensified online, with many users searching for information on how to reduce risk factors.

Medical doctor, Dr Sina Ajidahu, has also joined the conversation, sharing public health advice on prevention via his verified social media handle @the_beardedsina.

In his post, the medical practitioner outlined key preventive measures aimed at reducing the risk of liver cancer.

Key prevention measures highlighted

Dr Ajidahu advised the public to consider the following steps:

The actor’s reported health battle has drawn public attention to the growing impact of liver-related diseases in Africa Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

He urged individuals to completely avoid alcohol consumption, noting its strong link to liver damage.

He also recommended vaccination against Hepatitis B, one of the major causes of liver cancer.

The doctor further warned against consuming mould-contaminated foods such as groundnuts and tomatoes, which may contain aflatoxins, harmful substances linked to liver disease.

He advised the public to practice safe intimacy and avoid sharing needles to reduce the risk of Hepatitis C infection.

He also encouraged people to stop smoking tobacco, highlighting its contribution to overall cancer risk.

The death of Alexx Ekubo has not only left a void in the entertainment industry but has also sparked renewed awareness about liver cancer, its causes, and prevention.

As tributes continue to pour in, many are reflecting on the importance of early detection, healthier lifestyle choices, and increased public education on liver-related diseases.

Watch a YouTube video about Liver cancers below:

KNUST student dies after falling

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a second-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ransford Amankwah Asomani, had been confirmed dead following an accident that occurred over the weekend.

KNUST, in a statement issued on Monday, February 9, 2026, stated that the deceased was in his sophomore year, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness Management.

KNUST launched investigations into the incident and assured the public of its commitment to student safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh