Ghanaian seer Karma President has released a doom prophecy about the Nigerian singer Moses Bliss and his wife, following the death of the Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

In a video, the spiritual leader advised the couple to take immediate action, claiming they might be hit with a divorce due to what he described as a dark ancestral battle

Karma President's prophecy about Moses Bliss has sparked massive concerns on social media, given that he had given a spiritual message to Alex Ekubo before his death

Renowned Ghanaian seer Karma President has dropped a deep prophecy about Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife.

Ghanaian seer Karma President drops a doom prophecy about Nigerian singer Moses Bliss and wife following Alexx Ekubo's death. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Instagram

While many are mourning the tragic death of the Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, Moses Bliss and his wife, Maria Wiseborn’s name has appeared in the prophetic books of Karma President.

In a video shared on social media, the Ghanaian seer alleged that the lovebirds are divorced in the spiritual realm, claiming it will soon manifest in the physical world.

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing the prophecy about Moses Bliss is below:

Reaction to Karma President's Moses Bliss prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President shared the doom prophecy about Moses Bliss and his wife.

Peace Kehli:

“I pray for peace upon Moses Bliss marriage, his household and life, nothing negative will happen to him in Jesus' mighty name. Amen.”

HabibatIdris wrote:

“God will solve any misunderstanding. No power on earth will separate them; they will live together forever in love and unity. Amen.”

Tall_modellabachot wrote:

“God will solve it, and they will last forever.”

Prince wrote:

“If this happens, only then will I believe you.”

Psalmist Chuksy wrote:

"By the mercy of God, it will not happen. Their marriage is of God, and God by Himself will preserve them. Amen."

Oma wrote:

"Who are thou to decree a thing when the Lord has not spoken for it will not stand."

Karma President's old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaced after Alexx Ekubo was confirmed dead. Image credit: Karma President, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Karma President's old prophecy about Ekubo resurfaces

Meanwhile, Karma President's supposed old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaced a few hours after Alexx Ekubo was confirmed dead.

In the purported video dated May 13, 2024, Karma President stated;

"Alex is a very good actor, and I like his movies, but he has to wake up because the gods from his father's side are sending bad crushes just like Junior Pope. It might make him bedridden.”

“In the spiritual realm, he has been drowned, and if that happens, physically, it's a crush or bad news, which 'what a shock' might follow.”

"He needs to wake up and take action. He should look for a seer to intercede for him.”

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Marie Wiseborn rocks a stylish lace gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel musician Moses Bliss and his beautiful wife, Marie Wiseborn, who went viral with her classy wedding gown.

The award-winning gospel musician brought his best fashion foot forward as he rocked custom-made ensembles for the multi-day ceremony.

Some social media users commented on Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's gorgeous wedding photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh