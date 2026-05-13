Hyundai Elantra prices in Ghana in 2026 have placed the popular saloon car within different budget levels for buyers

The older models have remained attractive to people looking for a fuel-efficient car without spending too much

The newer trims have pushed the Elantra into a higher price range as buyers consider comfort, features, and condition

Hyundai Elantra prices in Ghana continue to differ widely in 2026, depending on the model year, trim, condition, mileage, duty status, and whether the car is local used, foreign used, or recently cleared.

YEN.com.gh breakdown of Hyundai Elantra prices in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik & KT_cars

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Older Elantra models still remain among the affordable saloon cars many Ghanaians consider because of their fuel economy, comfortable interior, and relatively cheaper maintenance compared to some luxury brands.

However, prices have gradually gone up due to import duties, exchange rate changes, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient cars in Ghana.

Prices of older Hyundai Elantra models

For buyers targeting the 2012 to 2014 Hyundai Elantra models, the expected budget usually falls between GH₵80,000 and GH₵135,000.

Some local used versions may even go lower depending on the condition, while foreign used trims with leather seats, push start, and sunroof options tend to attract higher prices.

The 2015 and 2016 Hyundai Elantra models remain very common on the Ghanaian market. These models are often seen as a balance between affordability and modern design. Depending on mileage and condition, buyers may need around GH₵115,000 to GH₵170,000 for a clean one.

Prices of mid-range Hyundai Elantra models

For the 2017 and 2018 Hyundai Elantra, prices move slightly higher because of the upgraded body design, improved dashboard setup, and newer technology features.

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Most clean units within this category usually range from GH₵145,000 to GH₵180,000, especially for foreign used versions.

The 2019 to 2021 Hyundai Elantra models have also gained attention among younger buyers in Ghana due to their sporty appearance and improved infotainment systems.

Many of these models are priced between GH₵170,000 and GH₵245,000, depending on the trim level and specifications.

Prices of the latest Hyundai Elantra models

Buyers going for the newer 2022 to 2026 Hyundai Elantra models should prepare a much bigger budget.

Some of the latest trims with advanced safety features, digital dashboard systems, and premium interiors now range from around GH₵250,000 to over GH₵400,000 in Ghana.

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Aside from the price, many Ghanaian buyers also pay attention to fuel consumption, spare parts availability, and road comfort before choosing the Elantra.

Mechanics often describe the car as one of the easier Korean saloon cars to maintain in Ghana when properly serviced.

Overall, a buyer may need anywhere between GH₵70,000 and more than GH₵400,000 to own a Hyundai Elantra in Ghana in 2026.

Experts usually advise buyers to carefully inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, accident history, and duty documents before making payment.

YEN.com.gh looks at how much a Toyota Corolla costs in Ghana in 2026 across different models and options. Image credit: Ivory Motors, Big Ogyam

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Prices of Toyota Corolla in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Toyota Corolla buyers in Ghana have different price options to consider, depending on the car's model year and condition.

The popular sedan continues to attract attention from people looking for a durable, fuel-friendly, and easy-to-maintain vehicle.

The latest market figures showed why Corolla buyers need to compare local used, foreign used, and newer models before deciding.

Source: YEN.com.gh