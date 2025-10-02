Ghana launched commercial passenger trains on the Tema-Mpakadan line to boost trade and regional West African connectivity

Excited passengers boarded the new trains as fares were announced and Sunday trips were introduced for schools and groups

The Transport Minister confirmed the Tema-Accra train update, while the GRDA CEO promised more trains to expand capacity

Ghana has officially launched commercial train services on the 99-kilometre Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line, a critical section of the Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project.

This project aims to boost regional trade and facilitate travel across West Africa. The line, which is part of a multimodal transport corridor, connects southern Ghana to northern regions.

It also includes landlocked countries, such as Burkina Faso. Under the new plan, cargo from the Port of Tema will travel by rail to Mpakadan and then continue via barges on the Volta Lake to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso’s capital.

Ghanaians board the new Tema-Mpakadan train

The passenger services began this week with two trains in operation. Fares are set at GH₵15 for the Tema to Afienya route and GH₵25 for the Afienya to Adomi route.

Special Sunday trips have also been introduced for schools and groups embarking on educational excursions.

In a recent interview, Transport Minister Nikpe Bukari raised concerns about encroachment on railway lands, describing it as a major safety and development challenge.

He assured the public that the suspended Tema-Accra train service would resume later this week, giving commuters from Afienya a direct link to the capital.

In a recent video, some Ghanaians were seen entering the train with great excitement, holding their phones high to capture the moment. The railway is now open to the public for a smoother, faster way to travel across the country.

Dr Frederick Appoh, CEO of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), described the launch as a major milestone in Ghana’s transport development. He announced that more trains will be acquired to enhance capacity and improve service efficiency nationwide.

Reactions to Ghana's train service launch

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the joyful moment of people entering the train. Some of the comments are below.

@BootGarage commented:

"If this gets spoiled again, then it’s the commercial and private transport companies that set it up."

@NanaK_Baidoo opined:

"Whoever succeeds President Mahama should also look at our railway system for us. Looks like he doesn’t have much time and funds to do both railway and roads (big push)."

@essel_lyps wrote:

"Abeg no bofrot and pure water sellers this time around. We need to start moving away from such."

@rashid1844 commented:

"This is what continuity is all about. Ghana needs consistency when it comes to public interest projects."

