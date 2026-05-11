Ghanaian TikToker J Dee Music shared a different theory on the recent Toyota Voxy accident concerns in Ghana

He dismissed claims about bad spirits or the car being too light, pointing instead to how some drivers handle the automatic vehicle

He argued that drivers used to manual cars may confuse the handbrake position, especially when driving at speed

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A Ghanaian man identified on TikTok as J Dee Music has shared his view on why Toyota Voxy cars have recently been linked to accidents on Ghanaian roads.

A Ghanaian man has linked the recent Toyota Voxy crashes in Ghana to confusion with the vehicle’s automatic driving system. Image credit: Freepik, youngest_car_dealer1, Ghana Nsem

Source: TikTok

In a video, he dismissed claims that the accidents are caused by bad spirits or because the car is too light.

According to him, the real issue may have more to do with driver familiarity and the position of the handbrake.

Man shared possible cause of Voxy crashes

He explained that the Toyota Voxy is an automatic vehicle, but some drivers who use it are used to manual cars.

In manual vehicles, drivers are familiar with stepping on the clutch while driving, especially when slowing down or preparing to stop.

J Dee Music claimed that in some Voxy models, the handbrake is positioned around the area where many manual drivers expect the clutch to be.

Because of that, he believes some drivers may mistakenly step on the handbrake while the vehicle is moving at speed.

He argued that such a mistake could cause the vehicle to lose balance or somersault, especially when the driver is speeding or carrying passengers.

“There is no spirit in the car, and it is not because the car is light,”

He suggested in the video.

Man defended Ghanaian Voxy drivers

He also defended commercial drivers, saying the issue does not mean they are not professional.

According to him, many taxi and trotro drivers are experienced, but some of them are too used to manual vehicles.

His comment has added another angle to the ongoing conversation about Toyota Voxy accidents in Ghana, as many people continue to debate whether the problem is linked to the car, driver behaviour, poor conversion work, or how the vehicle is used.

Watch the TikTok video below:

J Dee Music’s theory has caught attention because it focuses on habit and adjustment.

He believes drivers who move from manual cars to automatic vehicles need time to understand the difference, especially when handling a vehicle like the Voxy.

While his claim is only his personal explanation, it has sparked discussion among drivers and car users online. Many people believe the issue needs deeper education, proper inspection, and more caution from those who use the vehicle for commercial transport.

For him, blaming spirits or the weight of the car misses the real point. He believes the focus should be on how drivers interact with the vehicle and whether they fully understand its controls before using it on busy roads.

Toyota Voxy prices are in the spotlight again after the vehicle was banned for commercial use in Ghana in April 2026. Image credit: richmonstabitch, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Toyota Voxy prices after the recent ban

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that demand for the Toyota Voxy slowed slightly after authorities limited its role in commercial long-distance transport.

Some dealers have noticed a shift in the market, as interested buyers have become more cautious and are assessing whether the vehicle fits their plans.

Even with the pressure building around the restriction on the Voxy, the market did not react immediately with sharp drops, keeping prices relatively stable.

Source: YEN.com.gh