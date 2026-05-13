US-based Ghanaian socialite Kevin Taylor has rejected calls from media personality Captain Smart to apologise to former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Captain Smart, speaking on Onua Maakye, had respectfully advised Taylor to retract his comments, stating that the former President

In a fiery response on May 12, 2026, Taylor slammed Captain Smart’s interference, questioning the former President's status and reiterating his "lazy" description

The ongoing war of words between Kevin Taylor and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a new turn as the controversial Ghanaian socialite turns his sights on fellow media personality Captain Smart.

Kevin Taylor refuses to back down as he slams Captain Smart for suggesting he apologise to former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Image credit: AngelFM/Facebook, Presidency, Daily View/Instagram

Source: UGC

The conflict follows Taylor’s recent description of 87-year-old former President John Agyekum Kufuor as "lazy," a remark that triggered a formal condemnation from the NPP on May 8, 2026.

Who the hell is Kufuor?- Kevin Taylor

During a recent edition of May 11, 2026, Onua Maakye, Captain Smart waded into the controversy, urging Taylor to show respect to the elder statesman.

Captain Smart respectfully advised, suggesting that the attacks had crossed a line of cultural decency.

However, Taylor did not take the advice kindly. In a Facebook live stream on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, he descended heavily on the Onua TV/FM presenter.

"How dare you to say I have to apologise to former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Who the hell is Kufuor?" Taylor vented.

He went further to repeat his contentious claims, stating that the former President "dares not" and is "too lazy to walk," referencing Kufuor's current reliance on a wheelchair.

Watch the Instagram video below.

NPP respond to Kevin Taylor

The NPP has described Taylor’s sustained attacks as a "desecration of a national icon" and has called on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to "rein in" the broadcaster, whom they claim has deep ties to the government.

The party’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, emphasised that such comments go beyond political discourse and amount to an affront to a statesman who served the country with distinction.

Kevin Taylor slammed for criticising Pentecost church

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an appointee in the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Julius Kwame Anthony, took on controversial US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor, slamming him for criticising the Church of Pentecost.

This comes after the controversial journalist, who is widely perceived to be pro-NDC, claimed the Church of Pentecost had been dead for many years, suggesting that it is no longer relevant or influential within the Ghanaian Christian community.

Source: YEN.com.gh