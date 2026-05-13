Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame (OK) Frimpong, was reportedly arrested in the Netherlands on Wednesday, May 12, 2026

Reports suggest the arrest was carried out at the request of the United States government, bypassing Ghanaian intelligence agencies

Activist and lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor has slammed the move as an insult to Ghana’s sovereignty, demanding that the US envoy be summoned

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The arrest of a sitting Ghanaian Member of Parliament on foreign soil has triggered a diplomatic firestorm, with prominent activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor leading the charge for a formal protest against the United States.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor criticises the alleged US government “abduction” of Ghanaian MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong. Image credit: @barkervogues, realDonaldTrump/X

Source: UGC

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the parliamentary representative for Asante Akyem North constituency, was reportedly apprehended by Dutch authorities in what has been described as a coordinated "international trap".

Reacting to the development on X page, @barkervogue, Barker-Vormawor argued that while legal processes must be respected, the alleged decision by the US to withhold information from Ghana's own intelligence services is "unacceptable" for a sovereign nation.

“If the news is true, I think we need to summon the US envoy immediately,” Oliver stated.

“We are a sovereign nation that must be treated with respect. Our public officials cannot be plucked away in traps set abroad without so much as the courtesy of prior communication”.

The arrest has polarised the Ghanaian public. While some agree with Barker-Vormawor that the move undermines national dignity, others argue that international law does not recognise the "VIP status" that often protects politicians within Ghana's borders.

Read the X details below.

Baker-Vormawor's reaction to OK's arrest sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the MP's arrest and Oliver's stance below:

@God1gh wrote:

"Continue preaching sovereignty while he is being prepared for jail. Do you think their laws work like your VIP laws here to favor political friends and families?"

@TimothyMab25581 commented:

"A whole member of parliament! Are the international laws aware that MPs in Ghana are not allowed to be touched without permission? This is an African problem."

@kojootudanso joked:

"Venezuela sef, the USA abducted their president na Ghana MP? 😂🤣🤣🤣. We are joking."

@TawiahTher29490 reacted:

"The fight for independence through diplomacy is a fallacy. We had the chance to arm ourselves with Nkrumah but failed."

@SegbawuMichael added:

"I fully agree with you Oliver. We must take hard decisions now. No need for apology."

Why Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, had allegedly been detained in the Netherlands on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, amid an investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The allegations reportedly include money laundering and romance scam-related activities linked to about $32 million in fraudulent transactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh