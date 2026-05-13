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Four Teachers Jailed By Court Over Examination Malpractice In BECE
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Four Teachers Jailed By Court Over Examination Malpractice In BECE

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read
  • The Twifo Praso Magistrate Court has fined four teachers GH¢3,000 each for their involvement in examination malpractice during the just-ended BECE
  • The ruling has sparked widespread public concern and renewed debate about academic integrity in Ghana’s education system
  • Education stakeholders have described the incident as a setback to efforts to promote integrity in national examinations

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The Twifo Praso Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Cephas Atidzoe, has fined four teachers GH¢3,000 each for their involvement in examination malpractice during the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The case, which has sparked widespread public concern, adds to ongoing national conversations about academic integrity and efforts to curb cheating in Ghana’s education system.

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The Twifo Praso Magistrate Court has fined four teachers for their involvement in examination malpractice during the BECE. Photo credit: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald, 3news/Facebook
Source: UGC

The convicted persons have been identified as Mr David Kwabena Mensah, Mrs Ruth Ampah, Mrs Millicent Marfo, and Mr Kennedy Anokye.

According to court proceedings, Mr David Kwabena Mensah is alleged to have photographed and circulated leaked BECE question papers via WhatsApp, an act that compromised the integrity of the examination process.

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Mrs Ruth Ampah was also found to have assisted candidates during the examination period by dictating answers to them, thereby giving them an unfair advantage over other candidates.

Conspiracy and unlawful possession of exam materials

The court further heard that Mrs Millicent Marfo and Mr Kennedy Anokye conspired to unlawfully possess examination materials at the Twifo Praso Senior High School examination centre.

Their actions, according to the prosecution, formed part of a broader attempt to interfere with the credibility and fairness of the BECE process.

The court found all four individuals culpable and imposed a fine of GH¢3,000 each as punishment for their roles in the malpractice.

Public outrage over teacher misconduct

The ruling has since triggered strong reactions from sections of the Ghanaian public, with many expressing disappointment that trained educators would be involved in activities that undermine national examinations.

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Some of the convicted teachers were found guilty of leaking exam questions and assisting candidates during the BECE. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Education stakeholders and commentators have described the incident as a setback to efforts aimed at promoting honesty and discipline within the academic system.

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Some members of the public have called for stricter monitoring and harsher punishments for individuals involved in examination malpractice, especially teachers who are expected to serve as role models for students.

Concerns about academic integrity

The case has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of existing measures to prevent examination leakage and cheating during national exams.

Education authorities have repeatedly warned against malpractice, stressing that it not only affects individual students but also damages the credibility of the entire education system.

Call for stronger enforcement

While the court’s decision has been welcomed by some as a step toward accountability, others argue that the punishment may not be strong enough to deter future offenders.

As the conversation continues, stakeholders are urging the Ghana Education Service and law enforcement agencies to strengthen monitoring systems and ensure that individuals who compromise examination integrity face appropriate consequences.

The incident remains a reminder of the ongoing challenges facing Ghana’s education sector in maintaining fairness and discipline during national examinations.

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Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abdul Bashir, an educationist and school administrator, said he supported the decisive action taken against examination malpractice during the 2026 BECE.

He added that the arrest of the officials sends a strong message that the integrity of Ghana’s education system must be protected at all costs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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