Tariq Lamptey is expected to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leaving ACF Fiorentina following a contract termination.

The Ghana defender suffered a serious ACL injury in September and managed only 25 minutes across two appearances for Fiorentina

Lamptey’s latest injury setback continued a difficult run of fitness problems that have affected his career since leaving Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020

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Tariq Lamptey is reportedly set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leaving ACF Fiorentina following the mutual termination of his contract.

The 25-year-old defender suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in September, only weeks after completing his move from Brighton & Hove Albion to the Serie A side.

Tariq Lamptey Issues First Message Since Fiorentina Departure

Source: Getty Images

Lamptey managed just two appearances for Fiorentina before the injury setback, both coming as substitute appearances against SSC Napoli and Como 1907.

The Ghana international sustained the ACL injury during the match against Como on September 21 and never returned to action afterwards, playing only 25 minutes in total for the Italian club.

Fiorentina previously described the injury as a “complex medical situation” in an official statement.

The decision to end Lamptey’s contract early is now being viewed as a strong indication that the defender is unlikely to recover in time for next month’s World Cup in North America.

Lamptey has endured persistent injury problems throughout his career since breaking through at Chelsea before sealing his move to Brighton in 2020.

The right-back has made 11 appearances for the Ghana national football team, with his most recent outing for the Black Stars coming in October 2024.

Ghana have been drawn in a difficult World Cup group alongside Panama national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team.

Source: YEN.com.gh