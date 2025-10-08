Nana Quasie Essiem IV, Chief of Whindo in Effia Kwesimintsim, has been praised for her stance on illegal mining

She reportedly turned down a large amount of cash to allow illegal mining in the area she rules over

Environmentalist group Arocha Ghana was among the groups that praised the traditional leader after her actions

A woman chief in the Western Region is being hailed after she stood up to illegal miners trying to operate in her domain.

Nana Quasie Essiem IV, Chief of Whindo in Effia Kwesimintsim, told Daily Graphic on October 8 that she rejected GH¢2 million and other perks from the illegal miners.

Source: Getty Images

She also ordered the seizure of the heavy-duty equipment of the illegal mining investors.

“I need money, we all need money, but I will not accept such money and mortgage the future of the community in the name of money."

The seized equipment was transferred to the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

She recounted that a resident approached her and informed her about bringing some Chinese investors to mine in the community.

“I told him I am against the idea, even if he and the investors brought documents to mine legally, as long as I remain the Chief of the community, I disagree.

Nana Essiem said the young man who initially approached her returned with Chinese investors.

The chief said in her absence, however, the Chinese and their local collaborators returned with excavators and other mining equipment. This prompted her action against them.

She has also said they have to repair the damage to the land that has already been destroyed.

Arocha Ghana was among the groups complimenting the traditional leader after her actions.

"Let us applaud her bravery and call on more leaders to stand up for what is right. Say No to environmental destruction and exploitation."

Source: YEN.com.gh