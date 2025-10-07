A young Ghanaian lady who worked in Dubai is trending after she took to TikTok to celebrate Asamoah Gyan

This comes after disclosing that she was pardoned by the police and received even a tertiary education after she identified herself as a Ghanaian

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young lady for her show of gratitude, whereas others also touched on Asamoah Gyan's legacy

A young Ghanaian lady has left many in awe after she recounted how she was let off the hook by the police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, because they discovered she was from the same country as Asamoah Gyan.

In a viral video, the young lady, who now works as a teacher in Ghana, said it all happened in 2016 after she reported to the police while working as a nanny in the Gulf country.

Recounting her experience, the young lady said that what she initially thought was the worst day of her life turned out to be a memorable one after the police, during interrogation, found out she was a compatriot as the former Al Ain striker.

She disclosed that the police officers, in a bid to satisfy their curiosity, began asking her questions about Asamoah Gyan.

"They asked me if I was his sister, if I knew where he lived, and what food he liked. They even said I resembled him."

The lady said she was eventually released from the police cells and even got the opportunity to work for a respected family in a decent role.

"Because of Asamoah Gyan's name and influence, I got to attend a Canadian university in Dubai. Those of you in Dubai know that only rich people attend such schools. I never imagined I could get that kind of opportunity to attend that kind of school. I got my diploma and degree for free. I was working as a nanny and schooling for free", she said in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over 7,000 likes and 800 comments.

Netizens react to the lady's story

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the touching story of the young lady.

Frank stated:

"The story is inspiring. Indeed, a good name is better than riches."

Bra Qwequ Munwalk replied:

"Serious! That guy has made a name for Ghanaians in the Gulf countries."

Adam commented:

"Asamoah Gyan's name saved me in Morocco in 2017, and I always pray for him."

$hAdY_yOuNgE indicated:

"It's true, a police officer stopped us on our way to the market and asked our nationality. We said Ghana, and they shouted 'Asamoah Gyan!' too much good, and they drove away without checking any papers. We ended up talking about football."

