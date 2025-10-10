The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has directed Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, to stop using the “Dr.” title.

This follows following findings that his Doctor of Business Administration certificate from the Swiss Management Centre is invalid.

The commission also asked for further evidence that this title has been removed from official documents, Institutional or professional profiles, Websites and digital platforms, Letterheads, among others.

In the letter, Graphic Online reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission cited multiple irregularities following a petition that challenged Ken Ashigbey’s use of the title.

The Commission said its evaluation of the documents submitted revealed inconsistencies in the institution’s name, discrepancies in the issuance of the certificate and transcript, and academic irregularities in the programme structure.

According to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, while the certificate was issued under the name Swiss Management Centre (SMC), the transcript referred to Swiss Management Centre (SMC) University and was issued after the certificate, contradicting the sequence of academic documentation.

The Commission further noted that the programme comprised only seven courses completed over nine years, with a total of 26.8 credit hours, far below the minimum requirement even for a bachelor’s degree. The accompanying thesis, “Corporate Governance and Performance of State-Owned Enterprises in Ghana,” lacked a course code and used inconsistent grading metrics. GTEC also recalculated the reported GPA of 3.8 to approximately 3.51.

Again, the commission explained that the National Accreditation Board (NAB) had revoked recognition of SMC in August 2020, declaring that qualifications from the institution were no longer valid in Ghana.

