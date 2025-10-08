The government has allocated GH₵9.5 million to cover outstanding arrears for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from 2023 to 2025

The government has allocated GH₵9.5 million to settle outstanding arrears for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), covering the years 2023 to 2025.

According to the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, the funds will cover the quiz's prime-time broadcasts.

This development comes as part of the government's efforts to support educational initiatives and promote STEM education among Ghana's youth.

The NSMQ is a popular quiz competition that aims to enhance students' knowledge and skills in science and mathematics.

Speaking at a function recently, Haruna Iddrisu said that he personally supervised the letter to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for the allocation of the funds to Primetime Limited, producers of the NSMQ.

"I'm happy to note and report that the government has released GH₵9.5 million to Primetime, which covers arrears for 2023, 2024, and what is required for the 2025 quiz," he said.

"Indeed, I personally edited and supervised the letter, which was to go to GETFund for the release of the money, and I'm certain it has been released," he added.

The Education Minister made this intervention after the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) announced its withdrawal from this year's NSMQ.

In a letter dated Friday, October 3, 2025, and addressed to the General Manager of Primetime Limited, CHASS explained that schools are unable to participate in the 2025 NSMQ due to a lack of funds.

Education Minister commends CHASS for supporting NSMQ

Haruna Iddrisu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, commended CHASS for their commitment to ensuring the continued success of the NSMQ.

He also promised to ensure that a budget was made available to CHASS to support their preparation for the competition.

"What we need to discuss is what should be done to support CHASS because all this money is going to Primetime, yet you are to transport the students, pay fees, and support them. I will be happy to review a budget to support you," he stated.

