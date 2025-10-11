Police in the Ashanti South Region have arrested two men in connection with a robbery at Tweapease-Aboo

Police in the Ashanti South Region have arrested two men in connection with the robbery and killing of 20-year-old Kofi Mensah at Tweapease-Aboo in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, Solomon Opoku and Collins Aboagye, were picked up during intelligence-led operations following the incident, which was reported to the Bediem District Police Command on October 6, 2025, by the Assembly Member for the area.

Source: Getty Images

According to a police statement, the victim was attacked, killed, and his Haojin motorbike was stolen.

It said four days later, on October 10, suspect Solomon Opoku was arrested at Council Quarters in Obuasi after attempting to sell the stolen motorbike.

Subsequent investigations led officers to Kokotesua, also in Obuasi, where his accomplice, Collins Aboagye, was apprehended.

Police further said that both suspects have admitted to the crime, and the stolen motorbike has since been recovered.

The two are currently in custody and will be put before the court on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh