Another VIP Bus Involved in Road Crash, 5 Dead After Collision at Tano-Odumase
- A road crash involving a VIP bus and a saloon car has led to the deaths of five persons at Tano-Odumase
- The road crash in the Sekyere South District occurred on the evening of Thursday, October 9, 2025
- The VIP bus was travelling from Ejura to Sogakope in the Volta Region when the fatal road crash occurred
Five people died following a head-on collision between a VIP bus and a Hyundai Elantra near Tano-Odumase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region on Thursday night, October 9.
The VIP bus was travelling from Ejura to Sogakope in the Volta Region, while the Hyundai Elantra, with registration number AW 6538-11, was heading towards Tano-Odumase from Kona.
According to the fire service, it received a distress call about the road traffic collision at Tano-Odumase.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that five passengers in the Hyundai Elantra had died on the spot, while one survivor was rescued and rushed to the Agona Government Hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the Ghana Police Service at the scene.
Passengers aboard the VIP bus escaped unhurt, though the bus sustained minor damage. The Hyundai Elantra, however, was mangled beyond repair.
Source: YEN.com.gh
