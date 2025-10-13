President John Dramani Mahama has predicted that Ghana will have a woman president soon

Mahama attributed his promise to what he called progress in promoting gender equality in Ghana

The president also noted improvements to institutions such as the Ministry of Gender and the domestic violence units of the police

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Mahama believes Ghana will soon have its first female President because of progress in promoting gender equality.

Speaking at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing, China, on October 13, Mahama said Ghana has taken decisive steps to integrate gender perspectives into all national development policies.

"...I am confident that, in the very near future, our women will break the glass ceiling and that a woman will be president of the Republic of Ghana.”

Citi News reported that Mahama also pointed to significant progress in education, noting that Ghana has achieved gender parity in school enrollment, with more girls accessing and completing school than ever before.

The president also noted improvements to institutions such as the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, the Domestic Violence Secretariat, and the Specialised Domestic Violence Courts.

Mahama said sustained budgetary allocations have strengthened these institutions’ ability to deliver justice, protection, and social support to survivors of gender-based violence.

Source: YEN.com.gh