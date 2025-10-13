Mahama Makes Prediction on Ghana’s First Woman President: “In The Very Near Future”
- President John Dramani Mahama has predicted that Ghana will have a woman president soon
- Mahama attributed his promise to what he called progress in promoting gender equality in Ghana
- The president also noted improvements to institutions such as the Ministry of Gender and the domestic violence units of the police
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
President John Mahama believes Ghana will soon have its first female President because of progress in promoting gender equality.
Speaking at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing, China, on October 13, Mahama said Ghana has taken decisive steps to integrate gender perspectives into all national development policies.
"...I am confident that, in the very near future, our women will break the glass ceiling and that a woman will be president of the Republic of Ghana.”
Citi News reported that Mahama also pointed to significant progress in education, noting that Ghana has achieved gender parity in school enrollment, with more girls accessing and completing school than ever before.
The president also noted improvements to institutions such as the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, the Domestic Violence Secretariat, and the Specialised Domestic Violence Courts.
Mahama said sustained budgetary allocations have strengthened these institutions’ ability to deliver justice, protection, and social support to survivors of gender-based violence.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.