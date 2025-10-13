Eddie Nketiah has finally decided on his international future, choosing between representing England or Ghana

The 26-year-old’s choice comes on the heels of the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has publicly endorsed the idea of foreign-born players switching allegiance to strengthen Ghana’s squad

The Black Stars have received a major boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah reportedly decided to represent Ghana at the international level.

The 25-year-old forward, who has long been courted by the Ghana Football Association, is said to have finally chosen his heritage after months of careful thought.

Black Stars Get Boost Ahead of 2026 World Cup as Eddie Nketiah Picks Ghana Over England

Source: Getty Images

Nketiah, born in London to Ghanaian parents, previously captained England’s Under-21 side and even earned a senior call-up under Gareth Southgate, but never made a competitive appearance.

His decision, coming shortly after Ghana sealed qualification for next year’s tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, could not have been more timely.

The inclusion of a Premier League-calibre striker adds both quality and depth to Otto Addo’s attack.

Nketiah confirms readiness to play for Ghana

According to respected sports journalist Saddick Adams, who spoke directly with Nketiah’s family, the forward has finally resolved to commit to the Black Stars.

Adams revealed that the player had earlier been in contact with Ghana’s coach and officials of the GFA but had delayed his decision until he felt fully settled at club level.

Now more mature and confident in his game, Nketiah is ready to give his all for the country of his parents.

“He says he has Ghana blood running through him, so his identity is unquestionable,” the source told Adams.

Known for his sharp finishing, intelligent movement, and tireless work rate, the Palace striker is expected to bring experience from English football’s top flight to Ghana’s frontline.

His potential partnership with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo could transform the Black Stars into one of Africa’s most dangerous attacking units heading into the global showpiece.

Sports Minister reacts to possible Nketiah addition

Amid growing speculation over Nketiah’s decision, Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation has hinted at an open-door policy for talented players of Ghanaian descent who wish to represent the nation.

“Every Ghanaian who knows how to play has the opportunity to go to the World Cup if the coach decides that he wants,” he told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“It doesn’t matter if the player was part of the team during the qualifiers or not.”

The minister concluded by reaffirming that final selections will rest entirely with the technical team.

“I have watched some players, and I believe that they are good enough. Despite their talent, the final decision on players like Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi remains with the coach.”

As anticipation builds for Ghana’s World Cup campaign, Nketiah’s potential arrival feels symbolic — a nod to the next generation of Ghanaian stars eager to blend passion, heritage, and skill on football’s biggest stage.

Five stars who could switch to Ghana

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted five foreign-born players who could bolster the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The list featured Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and former Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah among the top prospects capable of adding depth and quality to Ghana’s attack.

Source: YEN.com.gh