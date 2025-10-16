Construction workers found some shady items under a demolished church in Sunyani in the Bono Region

The find by the construction workers at the demolition site has gone viral, sparking conversation online

The church at Sunyani-Abesim Dream-Field Junction was pastored by a woman, according to reports

In a bizarre clash of religions, an animal skull and a bottle believed to have other spiritual implications were found under the foundation of a church being demolished in Sunyani.

A video has gone viral showing construction workers uncovering the items.

An animal skull, suggesting black magic, is found under a demolished church in Sunyani. Source: EDHUB

Source: Getty Images

The church in the video at Sunyani-Abesim Dream-Field Junction was said to have physically collapsed.

GhanaWeb reported that the church was pastored by a woman.

In the video, an eyewitness was heard explaining that the pig skull and spiritual bottle were buried in front of the church building.

Source: YEN.com.gh