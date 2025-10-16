Animal Skull, Spiritual Bottle Discovered Under Demolished Church Building In Sunyani
- Construction workers found some shady items under a demolished church in Sunyani in the Bono Region
- The find by the construction workers at the demolition site has gone viral, sparking conversation online
- The church at Sunyani-Abesim Dream-Field Junction was pastored by a woman, according to reports
In a bizarre clash of religions, an animal skull and a bottle believed to have other spiritual implications were found under the foundation of a church being demolished in Sunyani.
A video has gone viral showing construction workers uncovering the items.
The church in the video at Sunyani-Abesim Dream-Field Junction was said to have physically collapsed.
GhanaWeb reported that the church was pastored by a woman.
In the video, an eyewitness was heard explaining that the pig skull and spiritual bottle were buried in front of the church building.
Source: YEN.com.gh
