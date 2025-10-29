DVLA Boss Julius Neequaye Kotey Invited by Special Prosecutor Over GH¢4 Million Bribe Claim
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has invited the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, for questioning following his public claim that he rejected a GH¢4 million bribe.
The bribe was allegedly offered to stop the rollout of the new Digitalised Vehicle Registration Plate policy.
Kotey revealed in a recent media interview that certain powerful individuals had tried to influence him to abandon the initiative, which seeks to combat vehicle-related fraud and enhance road safety.
Citi News reported that the special prosecutor is seeking further information from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority boss to verify the allegation and identify those purportedly involved in the bribery attempt.
