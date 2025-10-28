National Service Scheme: NSA Releases First Batch of 2025/2026 Postings
The National Service Authority has released the first batch of postings for the 2025/2026 service year.
It has deployed 85,159 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions across the country to both public and private sector institutions.
In a statement, the authority noted that this initial figure excluded personnel with data mismatches.
These included teachers, nurses, and midwives, whose placements will be included in subsequent postings after verification.
The total number of postings is expected to increase when these categories are finalised.
The National Service Authority stated that the postings were carefully processed and urged the public to understand the technical procedures involved in the deployment exercise.
The authority outlined how to check one's posting in the statement below.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.