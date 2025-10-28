The National Service Authority has released the first batch of postings for the 2025/2026 service year.

It has deployed 85,159 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions across the country to both public and private sector institutions.

The National Service Authority releases the first batch of postings for the 2025/2026 service year.

In a statement, the authority noted that this initial figure excluded personnel with data mismatches.

These included teachers, nurses, and midwives, whose placements will be included in subsequent postings after verification.

The total number of postings is expected to increase when these categories are finalised.

The National Service Authority stated that the postings were carefully processed and urged the public to understand the technical procedures involved in the deployment exercise.

The authority outlined how to check one's posting in the statement below.

