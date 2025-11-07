A man at Abrense near Atobease in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The 28-year-old man, identified as Yaw Asamoah, was found dead on November 3, 2025, after he reportedly lost GH¢1,000 during a visit to a commercial sɛx worker.

Efforts to recover the missing money are said to have sparked a heated confrontation that ended fatally.

According to reports, the young man was later found dead in an abandoned mining pit in the area, sparking outrage and fear among residents.

The Assembly Member for the Atobease Electoral Area, Samuel Yeboah, said two suspects, including the sɛx worker have been arrested to assist police investigations into the matter.

GNA also reported on the two arrests.

“We just called the police to take the caretaker and the sɛx worker. Investigations are ongoing,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy as investigations continue.

