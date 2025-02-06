Eddy Blay, a Ghanaian who worked as a physician assistant in Ghana has travelled to the UK to work as a carer

The man shared an image with other medical staff of when he used to work at the Nsawam Government Hospital

Several netizens who saw the post congratulated and motivated him for his decision to seek newer horizons

A man who left Ghana for the UK has shared his career journey from being a physician assistant in his home country to being a care worker abroad.

Eddy Blay shared an image on social media showing himself and some other colleagues he used to work with in Ghana before he relocated to the UK.

Ghanaian Physician Assistant, Eddy Blay shows his journey to working as a carer in the UK. Photo credit: @eddyblay88

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, Eddy Blay showed an image with the caption:

“Care worker straight up, but that’s just the beginning. Nsawam Government Hospital Diaries.”

In the image, he stated that he holds some good memories of working as a physician assistant at the Nsawam Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

However, the search for a better life for his family and himself caused him to move to the UK where he was working as a care worker.

“7 years ago in my past life. Good memories. Now I’m starting as a care worker in the UK.”

Eddy Blay seemed excited about his new job. From the comments and his responses, he does not intend to work as a carer all his life.

He hopes to possibly further his education and sit the necessary examinations so he can work in another health role.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Physician Assistant in UK

Social media users who saw the post commended him, while others shared their stories to motivate him to achieve his career dreams.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Eddy Blay’s TikTok post.

Jojoekhaled da Nurse🇬🇭🇬🇧 said:

“P.A Afotey is the name💕💕💕😂😂😂😂man be man.”

EddyBlay 😎 responded:

“Very stubborn 😂.”

CillaSelin wrote:

“Congrats 🥳 How did you go about it? I’m a diploma midwife.”

Pretty Akosua Vee💐❤️ said:

“We all started as carers dear but we are greatful for progression just trust the process you will look back and say the start was worth it best of luck 🤞 😘.”

EddyBlay 😎 responded:

“Thanks Akosua. It’s just a matter of time.”

Mina wrote:

“I worked for a year b4 I wrote all my exams.”

Wersella said:

“You will never regret making this decision; wishing you the very best 💯.”

EddyBlay 😎 responded:

“Never sister, never. 🥰🙏🏾thanks a lot.”

Maame Dufie wrote:

“Nkakrankra 3b3fa oneday. We all had to go down to some level when we got here but now we have testimonies. God dey.”

Ghanaian teacher works as carer abroad

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a man who worked as a teacher in Ghana changed jobs after he relocated to the UK.

Piesie said he was tired of the GH¢1700 monthly salary in Ghana as a teacher hence his decision to relocate and work as a carer.

The former teacher said he had not regretted switching careers since he could now meet his needs and the needs of his family.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh