Government Announces Official Cause of August 6 Helicopter Crash: “Sudden Weather-Related”
The government has said the August 6 helicopter crash was caused by sudden weather conditions.
The investigation determined that the accident was caused by the sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft.
During a presentation delivered by Captain Paul Fordjour, the government explained that the loss of altitude without a change in power or pitch attitude was consistent with a downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.
The committee to probe the crash was chaired by the Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.
It was tasked with determining the cause of the crash and recommending preventive measures.
Its final report highlighted technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the accident.
The crash involved a Harbin Z-9EH military helicopter operated by the Ghana Air Force.
The aircraft departed Accra at about 9:12 a.m. for Obuasi on an anti-illegal mining operation but lost radar contact before crashing in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.
All eight passengers and crew on board died in the crash.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.