The government has said the August 6 helicopter crash was caused by sudden weather conditions.

The investigation determined that the accident was caused by the sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft.

The government says August 6 Z-9EH helicopter crash was caused by sudden weather conditions.

Source: Getty Images

During a presentation delivered by Captain Paul Fordjour, the government explained that the loss of altitude without a change in power or pitch attitude was consistent with a downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.

The committee to probe the crash was chaired by the Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

It was tasked with determining the cause of the crash and recommending preventive measures.

Its final report highlighted technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the accident.

The crash involved a Harbin Z-9EH military helicopter operated by the Ghana Air Force.

The aircraft departed Accra at about 9:12 a.m. for Obuasi on an anti-illegal mining operation but lost radar contact before crashing in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

All eight passengers and crew on board died in the crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh