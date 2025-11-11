The family of former NDC Obuasi East parliamentary candidate, Samuel Aboagye, has dragged his US-based wife, Abigail Salami, to the Obuasi District Court

The Aboagye family claims the widow ignored multiple requests to present her child for DNA verification after the government called for samples to identify victims’ remains

Samuel Aboagye died in the tragic Z-9 helicopter crash near Obuasi along with seven other individuals and left behind a wife and two daughters

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Angel 96.1 FM in Kumasi, court correspondent Chukwu Joseph said the case was heard at the Obuasi District Court on November 11, 2025.

The case, involving the Aboagye family vs. Abigail Salami, centered on a DNA test for the late politician’s wife and the daughter they shared.

The Angel FM reporter claimed that the issue started when the government requested DNA samples to test for the remains of the helicopter crash victims.

Samuel Aboagye, a Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Obuasi East parliamentary candidate, was one of eight people killed in the tragic accident.

The August 6 crash occurred when five government officials and three Air Force officers were headed to Obuasi for an anti illegal mining event.

Their Z-9 helicopter crashed into the Sikaman Forest near Obuasi, killing all eight onboard and leaving their remains charred beyond recognition.

Samuel Aboagye’s family sues his widow

Before his death, Samuel Aboagye had two daughters, one from an earlier marriage and one with his current wife, Abigail Salami, who is based in the United States.

According to Chukwu Joseph, when the Aboagye family was asked to present his children for DNA samples, his older daughter was sent but his wife refused to present her daughter for checks.

He added that a second attempt to carry out the test proved unfruitful and Salami left for the US and has since refused to return to accede to the demand.

This has reportedly infuriated the family, who are now suspicious and are seeking an order from the Obuasi District Court to compel Abigail to provide the child for the test.

The case has reportedly been adjourned to December 23, 2025.

