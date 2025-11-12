Nana Owusu Koko, 74, the Akwamuhene of Techiman Tanoso, was shot on his farm and later pronounced dead at Holy Family Hospital

The Bono East Regional CID has taken over investigations, calling on the public to provide credible information to catch the perpetrators

The late chief was reportedly involved in a chieftaincy dispute, though police say it is too early to link it directly to his death

Tragedy has struck the Techiman Tanoso Traditional Area following the gruesome shooting of the Akwamuhene, Nana Owusu Koko, by unidentified gunmen while working on his farm early Saturday morning.

Police launch probe after Techiman Tanoso chief shot dead. Image credit: techiman wassup/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The 74-year-old traditional leader was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood with about 15 visible pellet wounds, according to a preliminary police report.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono East Regional Police Command, ASP Appiah Danquah, who also serves as the Staff Secretary of the Command, said that two men who discovered the chief at the scene said he was still gasping for breath.

“They rushed him to the Amoako Hospital in Tanoso, but his condition was too critical. He was later transferred to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” ASP Danquah recounted.

Following the shocking incident, the bereaved family promptly reported the matter to the local police in Tanoso. The Regional CID Department has since taken over investigations, according to the PRO.

The Bono East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Ansah, together with his team, paid a commiseration visit to the family of the late chief and assured them of the Police Service’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We appeal to the general public to support the police with credible information that can help us apprehend those responsible,” ASP Danquah added.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh sources indicate that the late Nana Owusu Koko was involved in a chieftaincy dispute concerning his alleged forcible destoolment as the gazetted caretaker chief of Techiman Tanoso.

However, the police PRO clarified that it is too early to link the killing directly to the ongoing chieftaincy case.

ASP Appiah Danquah urged the public to wait for the outcome of the police investigations, which have already commenced.

