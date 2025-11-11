August 6 Helicopter Crash: Investigative Committee Details Harrowing Final Moments of Victims
- Government investigators shared details of the final moments of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people, including five government officials
- Captain (Rtd) Paul Fordjoe stated that all eight victims perished after the aircraft suddenly lost altitude midair due to a violent downdraft over high terrain
- The victims of Ghana's worst air tragedy in over a decade included Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Murtala Muhammed
The committee investigating the August 6 helicopter crash has shared the harrowing final moments of all eight victims.
The government of Ghana shared the final details of the investigative report into the Obuasi helicopter crash on November 11, 2025.
According to the committee, the crash was caused by a sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft, and ruled out more fantastical causes such as a midair explosion.
Captain Paul Forjoe of the committee delivered the report, explaining that the loss of altitude without a change in power or pitch attitude was consistent with a downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
National Security Coordinator, DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak, chaired the committee, which announced several safety recommendations to prevent future tragedies.
Final moments of August 6 victims emerge
Captain Paul Forjoe also shared more details of what happened in the final moments of the crash, which claimed the lives of five high-ranking government officials and three Ghana Air Force (GAF) officers.
Victims of the crash included Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and NDC National Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye.
Three crew members also perished: Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.
According to Captain Forjoe, the flight crew noticed terrain that they needed to elevate to cross, but the aircraft suddenly lost height and plunged to the ground.
The Twitter post with details of the final moments of the August 6 helicopter crash is below.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh