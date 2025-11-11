Government investigators shared details of the final moments of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people, including five government officials

Captain (Rtd) Paul Fordjoe stated that all eight victims perished after the aircraft suddenly lost altitude midair due to a violent downdraft over high terrain

The victims of Ghana's worst air tragedy in over a decade included Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Murtala Muhammed

The committee investigating the August 6 helicopter crash has shared the harrowing final moments of all eight victims.

Investigative committee shares details of the harrowing final moments of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.

Source: TikTok

The government of Ghana shared the final details of the investigative report into the Obuasi helicopter crash on November 11, 2025.

According to the committee, the crash was caused by a sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft, and ruled out more fantastical causes such as a midair explosion.

Captain Paul Forjoe of the committee delivered the report, explaining that the loss of altitude without a change in power or pitch attitude was consistent with a downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.

National Security Coordinator, DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak, chaired the committee, which announced several safety recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

Final moments of August 6 victims emerge

Captain Paul Forjoe also shared more details of what happened in the final moments of the crash, which claimed the lives of five high-ranking government officials and three Ghana Air Force (GAF) officers.

Victims of the crash included Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and NDC National Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye.

Three crew members also perished: Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

According to Captain Forjoe, the flight crew noticed terrain that they needed to elevate to cross, but the aircraft suddenly lost height and plunged to the ground.

The Twitter post with details of the final moments of the August 6 helicopter crash is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh