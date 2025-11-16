The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) announced that petroleum prices will go up on Sunday, November 16, 2025

COPEC projects petrol, diesel, and LPG prices will increase due to the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar

COPEC entreated Oil Marketing Companies to absorb some of the costs to ease the burden on consumers

COPEC stated that petrol prices are projected to rise by about 3.38 per cent, increasing from an average of GH¢12.18 per litre to GH¢12.59 per litre.

COPEC and COMAC project an increase in fuel prices across all fuel stations in Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Diesel is expected to see a higher increase of about 9.81 per cent, moving from the current GH¢12.49 per litre to GH¢13.71 per litre.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is also expected to increase by 1.97 per cent to GH¢11.87 per kilogram.

COPEC explained that the price adjustments are due to an increase in global crude prices and fluctuations in the cedi. It added that the increases may vary slightly across pumps, with prices falling within a five per cent margin of the projected figures.

In a statement, COPEC called on Oil Marketing Companies to absorb some of the increases where possible to ensure consumers are not overburdened with steep price hikes.

Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of COPEC, signed the statement confirming the expected price adjustments.

Read the post below:

Reactions to fuel price increase

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on social media on the upward adjustment of fue prices. Read them below:

@kwaku__sika said:

"Herh is it an African or a Ghanaian thing. Why can’t we enjoy stable fuel prices for at least a year."

@AgbelimorK59060 wrote:

"Eiii...John mahama!!! This is what we call pure wickedness! The 9% is already useless!!!"

@AkanAseserm said:

"Wei nti na ɛwɔ sɛ dollar no kɔ fɔm no. Me nnim nea ɛnti mo ama cedi no rekɔ fɔm bosome yi. @thebankofghana ne @JDMahama. Pɛtro kɔ soro pɛ na inflation so kɔ soro. Ɛnyɛ obi na ɛwɔ sɛ ɔka kyerɛ mo."

@okomafo28566 wrote:

"Enough of this back and forth today increasing tomorrow decreasing. Why.Can’t we enjoy some stability for at least a month."

@Kalcy2 said:

"After the dollar depreciation no reduction in petroleum products rather increments. GH 4 You."

@Ushasaai14 wrote:

"And we are projecting inflation to go down to 6.7% person in this country...hmmm a country called Ghana ampa."

@LZorander said:

"Ah! But dollar and inflation Dey down. So Wosop?"

Source: YEN.com.gh