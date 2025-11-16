Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfeh engaged in a heated confrontation on live television

In a video on social media, the two were separated by the production team and panellists in the studio

Social media users who watched the video expressed their disappointment in the comment section

Professor Ransford Gyampo, the Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, and Development Economist Dr George Domfeh engaged in a brawl that nearly ended in fisticuffs.

The incident occurred when the two senior lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) appeared on TV3's weekend political analysis programme, 'The Key Point'.

Prof Gyampo and Dr Domfeh engage in a heated clash on national television. Photo credit: Ranford Gyampo & George Domfeh

In a Facebook video, Dr Domfeh stood close to the cameras as some production staff tried to restrain and move him away from Prof Gyampo. Meanwhile, Prof Gyampo stood by his seat. Some of the panellists, together with Alfred Ocansey, the host of the show, attempted to calm Prof Gyampo.

During the intense exchange, Dr Domfeh levelled allegations against Prof Gyampo regarding his professional conduct with students. He also criticised Prof Gyampo’s background and perceived political leanings.

In another video circulating online, Dr Domfeh appeared unhappy with comments Prof Gyampo made during his submission on the programme. Prof Gyampo said academics were expected to analyse situations objectively and without bias.

Although he did not mention Dr Domfeh by name, the Development Economist assumed the remark was directed at him. Prof Gyampo reportedly took issue with Dr Domfeh’s reaction, which escalated into the confrontation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens disappointed in brawl between two academics

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

Gigi_Abrantie said:

"It's giving wano ba a, na wo nsa aba🤣🤣."

Yaw_ba_yaa wrote:

"Ɔsi professor ah ɔdi nkwadaa 😂😂😂😂😂 aaah this man paaaaa what did prof do to you 😂😂😂😂."

plus_s said:

"Leave them and let them fight, they are men😂."

Juliusampofo wrote:

"What party politics has done to us as a nation!"

Akosua Mawuewo-Dem Danquah said:

"Hehehehe, you see how Prof was up, alert and waiting. You see how spaced out his legs are… herh like if Dr had come anywhere near him n) eh, like he go be shocked 🤣. The last part, though, Charlie fights have no formula ampa. I wish to state lawyers are very available for such a suit 🫣🤣🤷🏾‍♀️🤣."

Moses Atibilla wrote:

"But frankly, I wasn't happy when Prof. Gyampo told Dr Zaato to always take his time when talking because he (Dr Zaato) talks Pil-pil-pil-pil...I think it was not right to say that on live TV."

Adam Mahamadu said:

"This behaviour is typical of the elephant."

Emmanuel Kofi Ekuban wrote:

"That tape de3 it has really tarnished Gyampo paa oo. It’s a lesson to all of us coming up in academia."

Tetteh Quablah said:

"He's talking like he knows everything."

Source: YEN.com.gh