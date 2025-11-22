Two University of Ghana lecturers, Prof Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfeh, apologised to each other a week after their on-air confrontation went viral

They also apologised to viewers, the university community and stakeholders while the TV3 host assured that measures were being taken to prevent similar incidents

Both men admitted their behaviour was inappropriate and reconciled by shaking hands on live television

Two senior lecturers at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfeh, apologised to each other a week after they engaged in a brawl on national television.

They apologised to viewers, the University of Ghana community, other stakeholders and relatives who called them after the video of the near fistfight went viral.

Prof Gyampo and Dr Domfeh reconcile after a viral TV brawl. Photo credit: Ranford Gyampo & George Domfeh

Source: Facebook

At the TV3 studios, Prof Ransford Gyampo, the CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, and Development Economist Dr George Domfeh appeared on The Key Points programme and sat next to each other.

When the programme began, the host first apologised on behalf of the TV station and added that they were taking measures to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Afterwards, the two men apologised to each other. Prof Gyampo referred to Dr Domfeh as his senior brother and apologised, saying he was not proud of what had happened.

For his part, Dr Domfeh agreed that they had not exhibited good behaviour and should not repeat such actions.

The two shook hands as a sign of making peace.

Watch a snippet of the video below:

Netizens react to apology from academics

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@madison_ben5 said:

"The NPP has shamelessly sneaked their people into TV3 while apologising to the media house. What a pathetic party with pathetic leadership. After realising that TV3 is the biggest media brand in Ghana now, they know they are getting crushed without reps, so they sneaked them in. 😂."

@AmaduEM wrote:

"Maturity ❤️."

@MrDjondo said:

"Talking like he's adding post captions together."

@Iam_SamAdd wrote:

"Ghanaians & fanfooling? 🤣😂😂😂😂😆😂 I knew the statement would start with my brother.”

Winfred Mesesah said:

"Professor Gyampo and Dr Domfe showed maturity, and this is how it is supposed to be, despite the political differences, and we, the youth, can learn from them."

Musah Ali Konne wrote:

"Martin Kpebu must also say something; he started this whole thing on a low key. Calling Dr Domfeh "a book doctor" was the real problem 😀."

Source: YEN.com.gh