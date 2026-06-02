A popular hairstylist and makeup artist has gone viral after sharing footage from her father's traditional wedding ceremony on TikTok

The woman expressed excitement that her father had found love again and decided to remarry later in life

The viral clip has sparked broader conversations about love, marriage and relationships involving significant age gaps

A hairstylist and makeup artist has generated widespread discussion on social media after sharing a video from her father's traditional wedding ceremony.

The woman, identified on TikTok as @tessygirl0328, posted footage showing her father and his bride dressed in matching traditional attire as they celebrated their union.

Photo credit: Tessygirl/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the couple appeared cheerful as they took part in the ceremony, while family members and guests joined in the celebrations.

Sharing the clip, the hairstylist expressed happiness that her father had found love later in life.

She also noted that the bride was 21 years old, a detail that quickly became the focus of online discussions.

According to her, she was delighted to see her father's wedding receive significant attention on social media.

She further claimed that popular Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut reposted the video, increasing its visibility.

The clip quickly gained traction on TikTok, attracting hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments from users.

While some commenters congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage, others questioned the reported age gap between the bride and groom.

The differing reactions sparked a broader conversation online, with users sharing varying opinions on relationships involving significant age differences between partners.

Despite the debate, the hairstylist maintained her excitement about the marriage and celebrated her father's decision to find companionship.

The video continues to circulate widely on social media, drawing attention from users across different platforms.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh