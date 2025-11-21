Nii Adjetey Donkor, the chief of Kotoku Sabama, was part of the recruit applicants who went to the Eastern Naval Command in Tema for medical screening

He gave reasons for joining the military and advised his subjects, especially the young ones, to join any of the security services or find good jobs

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their different opinions on the chief's decision

The chief of Kotoku Sabama, Nii Adjetey Donkor, was seen at the Eastern Naval Command in Tema, Greater Accra Region, undergoing medical screening during the recruitment exercise.

The chief, who said his formal name is Abdul Rashid Aryitey, explained why he applied to join the military.

Nii Adjetey Donkor, chief of Kotoku Sabama, applies to join the Ghana Armed Forces. Photo credit: @Dek360Ghana & GAF

In a video on X, Nii Adjetey Donkor was dressed in wine-coloured trousers and a shirt. He wore native slippers, popularly called ahenema, and had a bracelet on his wrist signifying his authority.

His outfit was against the stated dress code for all military applicants, who were instructed to wear a white T-shirt and a black tracksuit.

When asked why he applied to join the military despite being a chief, Nii Adjetey Donkor said he was securing his future.

"I'm just here to fight for my own future."

The chief noted that he is aware he would receive commands from senior officers in the military and would obey without complaint, just as his subjects obey him.

"I'm a man of authority and under authority. So if I command and people obey when I'm here, if they command me, I will also do it."

When asked to advise his subjects, especially the youth, the chief encouraged them to enlist in the security services or find other well-paying jobs.

"If I, who am their chief, am here, then they should also try and enlist in any of the security services."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to chief's enlistment in the military

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@RichyDonPapa wrote:

"There are paramount chiefs serving in the military, so why are these recruiters asking such questions. Many of the soldiers are elders and leaders of their villages as well."

@dpksarpong wrote:

"This man wants to have local & legal authority all in one. His subjects are cooked if he attains that feat."

@byoamter said:

"Our history should inform you that chiefs were warriors too. Nothing wrong with this. Most European royals still serve in their military."

@_Maconair wrote:

"Normally, a chief should have some military experience. Even heads of state should have it so that they can experience the system before they become its Commander-in-Chief, but in Africa, it's easy to abuse these things."

@Julietlovesro1 said:

"On the real there's nothing bad about this, even the current and future kings of the British, all served in their military. It's not strange."

@Medwenmeho68692 wrote:

"If e reach your turn, continue dey use landguards sell one land to multiple people, make them Kpai you…Don’t secure your future and see."

@Vixiixixv said:

"This man, when he enters, will gather better links for his people. Watch!"

The Ghana Armed Forces have caught one applicant with fake documents. Photo credit: Dek360/TikTok, GHBRIAN/X

