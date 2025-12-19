Parts of Accra are set to experience significant water supply disruptions on December 19 due to the Wejia Water Treatment Plant's maintenance

The Ghana Water Company assured of the completion of maintenance within a reasonable window to restore the water supply

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance to mitigate inconvenience during the disruption

Residents and businesses across more than 20 communities in Accra are set to face significant water supply disruption on December 19.

The disruption is because the Ghana Water Company Limited is undertaking maintenance at the Wejia Water Treatment Plant.

The Ghana Water Company Limited is undertaking critical maintenance at the Wejia Water Treatment Plant. Credit: Ghana Water Ltd.

Graphic Online reported that the temporary shutdown will halt production and distribution, directly affecting water supply to a wide swathe of the capital.

The areas expected to experience disruptions in water supply are:

Accra Central

Dansoman, Mallam

Wejia

Gbawe

McCarthy Hill

Kaneshie, Odorkor

Korle Bu

Mamprobi

Chorkor

Abeka La Paz

Tesano

Kokomlemle

Alajo

Nima

Maamobi

Dzorwulu

Abelemkpe and all adjoining communities

The company assured the public that adequate resources and logistics have been mobilised for the maintenance works.

It expects the work to be completed in a twelve-hour window.

Customers have been strongly advised to store sufficient water in advance to minimise inconvenience.

