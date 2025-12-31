Abu Trica has reportedly fallen ill while awaiting his next court appearance for his US extradition case in January 2026

Amid the socialite's health concerns, a court has ordered the state to transfer him to a hospital for medical treatment

The new development regarding Abu Trica has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A court in Accra has ordered the transfer of Abu Trica to a hospital for medical treatment after he reportedly developed some health issues while in police custody after the socialite's arrest.

A court orders Abu Trica to be admitted to the hospital for treatment after falling ill in police custody amid his arrest.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by the security agencies to assist in investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica appears in court for extradition hearing

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Abu Trica and his two associates, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, appeared before the Gbese District Court for a hearing regarding his possible extradition to the US to face trial for his alleged crimes.

Videos of the socialite's court appearance with his identity hidden went viral on social media.

Abu and his alleged accomplices were denied bail and remanded in police custody by the court during the hearing.

The case was also adjourned to Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica appearing at the court is below:

Abu Trica reportedly ill after arrest

According to a social media post by renowned Ghanaian broadcast station GHOne TV on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Abu Trica has reportedly fallen ill while in police custody.

Due to his condition, the court has reportedly ordered for him to be admitted to a hospital for medical attention amid his extradition case.

Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest on Thursday, December 11, 2025, surfaces.

The court has also ordered the state to cover the expenses that will be incurred while Abu seeks treatment for his ailment.

The Instagram post about the court's order for Abu Trica to be sent to the hospital is below:

Abu Trica's health issue stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maslow_gh commented:

"So after you arrest someone, whether innocent or guilty, you treat him as a criminal, Eii oman ben ni. Hmm."

Cmmkm01 wrote:

"Masa you people should leave him alone to enjoy his life."

Abdul_rahmansnr said:

"He no get health insurance card?"

Lloydmacheteabbey commented:

"He is lying. He is not sick 😂."

Abu Trica's supporter begs for his release

