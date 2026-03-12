A group of Ghanaians living in Cambodia have appealed to authorities for assistance to return home after years of struggling to secure decent jobs overseas

The individuals claim they were lured abroad through what they describe as a deceptive travel and work recruitment scheme

Speaking in an interview with Lawson FM, the victims shared their experiences and expressed regret over falling for the opportunity

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A group of Ghanaians living in Cambodia have appealed to state authorities to assist them in returning home after years of struggling to secure decent employment overseas.

The individuals, who say they travelled out of the country in search of greener pastures, explained that their journey abroad turned into a nightmare after they allegedly fell victim to a deceptive recruitment scheme.

Some Ghanaians abroad say they were lured out of the country with promises of lucrative job opportunities. Photo credit: Vlad_karavaev/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an interview with Lawson FM, the stranded Ghanaians took turns to share their experiences and expressed deep regret over what they described as a scam that lured them out of the country.

One of the victims recounted that she applied for a “travel and work abroad” opportunity she came across on Facebook.

According to her, the job advertisement appeared very attractive and promised lucrative benefits, which convinced her to apply.

She explained that the company behind the offer covered the cost of her visa and flight ticket and also assured her that accommodation and feeding would be provided upon arrival.

However, the reality she encountered after arriving in Cambodia was far from what had been promised.

According to her, shortly after arriving in the Asian country, her passport and other travel documents were seized by the operators of the scheme.

She was subsequently informed that she would have to work to repay the cost of her travel arrangements, which they claimed amounted to $3,000.

Victims of an alleged recruitment scheme claim they were forcefully made to take part in a romance scam syndicate Photo credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

She further revealed that although she and other Ghanaians working there were reportedly paid about $1,000 per month, they were subjected to heavy penalties and fines that drastically reduced their actual earnings.

As a result, she said many of them ended up receiving only about $300 as their take-home pay at the end of each month.

The victim also disclosed that they were allegedly trained to become part of an organised criminal network involved in online romance scams, where individuals were assigned various roles in carrying out fraudulent activities on the internet.

According to her, several attempts by her and other Ghanaians in the country to seek help and return home have been unsuccessful due to the high cost of airfare.

She therefore appealed to the authorities in Ghana to intervene and support them in returning home so they can reunite with their families.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to online travel and work scams

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the disturbing development. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Great Ik commented:

"I always say social media is full of scams, so I don't believe anything on social media."

Kofi Apenteng noted:

"So the process they were using in Qnet Abidjan, they have now upgraded it to Cambodia."

Abdul Wahab asked:

"So why are they refusing to mention the name of the company?"

Lady battles for her life in Iraq

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady who moved to Iraq in search of greener pastures was struck by a devastating illness.

According to the report, the young lady said she relocated to the Asian country to work as a maid but was overwhelmed by the workload, causing her to constantly fall sick.

She consequently took to social media to beg the Government of Ghana to help her return home.

Source: YEN.com.gh