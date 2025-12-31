Ghanaians began 2025 with renewed optimism as John Mahama's administration assumed office, promising better governance and national transformation

Tragedy struck early in the year with the deaths of notable political figures, including NDC’s Sam Pee Yalley and former Greater Accra chairman Ade Coker

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the prominent politicians who lost their lives within the year under review

Ghanaians entered 2025 with renewed hope and optimism for better governance following the swearing-in of the new administration led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s John Dramani Mahama.

As citizens were getting ready to accustom themselves to the new programmes and policies of Mahama’s second coming, the nation was struck by several tragedies that took the lives of many people, including prominent politicians from across the political divide.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some top Ghanaian politicians who met their untimely demise during the year under review.

Sam Pee Yalley

A former High Commissioner to India and the President of the NDC's Professionals Forum, Sam Pee Yalley, passed away on April 6, 2025, following a brief illness.

Yalley's death came some three years after the passing of his wife, Patience Bentil. His funeral rites were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on August 2, 2025.

Before his death, he was rumoured to be in consideration for an ambassadorial appointment by President John Mahama.

Chairman Ade Coker

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Joseph Ade Coker, a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, passed away at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

Although the cause of his death remained unknown, reports suggested he died after a short illness.

Ade Coker was popular for speaking his mind on national and political issues. The grassroots members of the NDC held him in high regard.

He was elected as the NDC's Greater Accra Regional Chairman in 2009. He served in that position for three consecutive terms.

However, in 2022, when he contested for a fourth term, he was defeated by Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

Aside from politics, Ade Coker was a football administrator. He served as a Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). He was an ardent supporter of the Accra Great Olympics Football Club.

Ernest Yaw Kumi, Former Akwatia MP

Ernest Yaw Kumi, the Akwatia Member of Parliament, died on July 7, 2025, at the age of 40. He was confirmed dead at the Lister Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Kumi was a first-time Member of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Before his unfortunate demise, the late MP was fighting an election petition following contentions with the 2024 Akwatia parliamentary election results.

In February 2025, a Koforidua High Court found Kumi guilty after he defied an interim injunction barring him from presenting himself for swearing-in as an MP.

The court issued a bench warrant for his arrest, citing his failure to attend court hearings and his disregard for the court's authority.

The late MP, who died just after passing his Bar exams, was buried on December 6, 2025, in his newly completed white mansion in the heart of Akyem Wenchi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Malik Dramani Mahama

Malik Dramani Mahama, a brother of Ghana's President John Mahama, also passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 18, 2025.

The brother of the president, who was based in the UK, died in Ghana after a short visit.

Before passing away, Malik served as the Chairman of the NDC's UK/Ireland Chapter, where he helped raise funds for the party's activities in Ghana.

He was buried on the same day he died in line with Islamic practices.

Helicopter crash claims lives of eight Ghanaians

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Ghana was struck by a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians, comprising five politicians.

The crash occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region while the eight victims were en route to Obuasi, via a military helicopter, Z-9, for an event to combat illegal mining.

The victims of the helicopter crash included Ghana's Defence Minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and the Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who was also the sitting MP for Tamale Central at the time of the accident

Other victims:

Limuna Muniru – Deputy National Security Coordinator

Samuel Aboagye – Deputy NADMO Director and NDC's Obuasi East parliamentary candidate

Dr Samuel Sarpong – NDC Vice Chairman and former Ashanti Regional Minister

Peter Bafemi Anala – Squadron Leader

Manin Twum-Ampadu – Flying Officer

Ernest Addo Mensah – Sergeant

Former DCE dies in fatal car accident

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the former North Tongu DCE, Osborn K. Divine Fenu, had reportedly died in a tragic road accident.

The former DCE was reportedly travelling from his hometown in the Volta Region to Accra.

Fenu was a district executive from October 2021 until the NPP exited power in January 2025.

