The US has said the new restrictions aim to enhance its security amid concerns over visa overstays and corruption

This announcement comes in the wake of the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard troops

US President Donald Trump has expanded some travel bans, barring nationals of five additional countries, including Ghana’s neighbour, Burkina Faso.

The US presidency has said the restrictions are intended to protect the security of the US.

The BBC reported that the restrictions will come into place on January 1, 2026.

Full-entry restrictions are also being placed on nationals of Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders.

The administration also moved Laos and Sierra Leone, which were previously subject to partial restrictions, to the full ban list and put partial restrictions on 15 other countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Trump, who has tightened immigration controls since returning to the White House in January, said the expanded travel ban was necessary because of what his administration described as failures in screening and vetting systems overseas.

Officials cited high visa overstay rates, unreliable civil records, corruption, terrorist activity and a lack of cooperation in accepting deported nationals.

The announcement followed the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard troops in November.

During his first term, Trump introduced a similar order in 2017, which led to protests and legal challenges both in the US and abroad. The policy was later upheld by the US Supreme Court.

The countries with full restrictions are:

Republic of the Congo Sierra Leone Somalia South Sudan Sudan Syria Yemen

The countries with partial restrictions are:

Angola Antigua and Barbuda Benin Burundi Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Dominica Gabon The Gambia Malawi Mauritania Nigeria Senegal Tanzania Togo Tonga Venezuela Zambia Zimbabwe

Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire are notably participating in the upcoming World Cup being co-hosted by the US.

US Visa ban threat to Ghana

In June, the Trump administration considered restricting Ghanaians from travelling to the US, along with 35 other nationalities.

At the time, over 20 African nations were facing visa bans or other restrictions.

The Trump administration is cracking down on migration from the developing world

A State Department memo was sent to US diplomats who work with the countries.

Before that, Togo was among 19 countries slapped with travel restrictions by the Trump administration.

At the time, Ghana was given 60 days to meet new benchmarks and requirements established by the State Department.

Ghanaians abandon US Church of Pentecost branch

YEN.com.gh reported in February that a Church of Pentecost branch in the US was abandoned by some of its Ghanaian members because of deportation fears.

The district pastor of the Church of Pentecost USA Inc., North Columbus, Samuel Koomson, said that around half of his congregation was now staying home.

Aside from religious activities, the fear of deportation has also spread to educational spaces, with many concerned by the ongoing crackdown on immigrants.

