Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

US Places Full Travel Ban on Ghana’s Neighbour Burkina Faso, Nigeria Also Slapped with Restrictions
US

US Places Full Travel Ban on Ghana’s Neighbour Burkina Faso, Nigeria Also Slapped with Restrictions

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • US President Donald Trump has expanded travel bans, adding five countries, including Burkina Faso, to the list
  • The US has said the new restrictions aim to enhance its security amid concerns over visa overstays and corruption
  • This announcement comes in the wake of the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard troops

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

US President Donald Trump has expanded some travel bans, barring nationals of five additional countries, including Ghana’s neighbour, Burkina Faso.

The US presidency has said the restrictions are intended to protect the security of the US.

US Travel Ban, African Countries, Donald Trump, US Travel Restrictions, US Foreign Policy, Burkina Faso
US President Donald Trump expands travel ban to more countries, including Burkina Faso.
Source: Getty Images

The BBC reported that the restrictions will come into place on January 1, 2026.

Full-entry restrictions are also being placed on nationals of Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The administration also moved Laos and Sierra Leone, which were previously subject to partial restrictions, to the full ban list and put partial restrictions on 15 other countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Read also

Nigeria asks FIFA to disqualify DR Congo, push to join Ghana at 2026 World Cup

Trump, who has tightened immigration controls since returning to the White House in January, said the expanded travel ban was necessary because of what his administration described as failures in screening and vetting systems overseas.

Officials cited high visa overstay rates, unreliable civil records, corruption, terrorist activity and a lack of cooperation in accepting deported nationals.

The announcement followed the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard troops in November.

During his first term, Trump introduced a similar order in 2017, which led to protests and legal challenges both in the US and abroad. The policy was later upheld by the US Supreme Court.

The countries with full restrictions are:

  1. Republic of the Congo
  2. Sierra Leone
  3. Somalia
  4. South Sudan
  5. Sudan
  6. Syria
  7. Yemen

The countries with partial restrictions are:

  1. Angola
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Benin
  4. Burundi
  5. Côte d'Ivoire
  6. Cuba
  7. Dominica
  8. Gabon
  9. The Gambia
  10. Malawi
  11. Mauritania
  12. Nigeria
  13. Senegal
  14. Tanzania
  15. Togo
  16. Tonga
  17. Venezuela
  18. Zambia
  19. Zimbabwe

Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire are notably participating in the upcoming World Cup being co-hosted by the US.

US Visa ban threat to Ghana

Read also

Donald Trump bans 2 African nations ahead of 2026 World Cup

In June, the Trump administration considered restricting Ghanaians from travelling to the US, along with 35 other nationalities.

At the time, over 20 African nations were facing visa bans or other restrictions.

US Travel Ban, African Countries, Donald Trump, US Travel Restrictions, US Foreign Policy, Burkina Faso
The Trump administration is cracking down on migration from the developing world
Source: Getty Images

A State Department memo was sent to US diplomats who work with the countries.

Before that, Togo was among 19 countries slapped with travel restrictions by the Trump administration.

At the time, Ghana was given 60 days to meet new benchmarks and requirements established by the State Department.

Ghanaians abandon US Church of Pentecost branch

YEN.com.gh reported in February that a Church of Pentecost branch in the US was abandoned by some of its Ghanaian members because of deportation fears.

The district pastor of the Church of Pentecost USA Inc., North Columbus, Samuel Koomson, said that around half of his congregation was now staying home.

Aside from religious activities, the fear of deportation has also spread to educational spaces, with many concerned by the ongoing crackdown on immigrants.

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Chrisean rock Hasan piker Peter doocy Kevin okyere Knust courses