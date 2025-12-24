A suspected serial thief was arrested during the 2025 Diaspora Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre

A suspected serial thief on the police wanted list was arrested during the high-profile Diaspora Summit 2025 held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The suspect, Reagan Kwesi Egbi Addo, also known as Morgan Addo, was nabbed through an undercover operation.

Police in a statement on Facebook said the action was triggered by prior complaints from participants at previous events at the centre.

"Consequently, an undercover operation was mounted at the venue to enhance surveillance and ensure the safety of participants."

On December 19, officers identified and arrested Addo, who was posing as a legitimate participant of the summit.

Upon questioning, he failed to provide a credible explanation for his presence at the event, leading to his arrest and detention at the Ministries Police Station.

The suspect allegedly specialises in stealing ATM cards through deception.

"He allegedly manipulates situations at ATM locations to make transactions difficult for users, after which he approaches victims under the pretext of offering assistance and swaps their ATM cards."

A subsequent search of the suspect's residence at Ashale Botwe yielded concrete evidence: eight ATM cards belonging to different individuals.

